Still an overall positive balance for the international stock exchanges with the exception of the European slowdown. The stock markets of the Old Continent, fresh from a formidable recovery since October, closed substantially flat with the Ftse Mib down by just 0.4% and the Dax by 0.1%. The index of Emerging Markets shines with an increase of 3.2 percent thanks to China. On the US front, the S&P 500 index grew by 1.1% and the Nasdaq by 2% after the number one’s cautious words on rates…