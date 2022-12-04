Piazza Affari and the Dax close the week with little movement – emerging markets are recovering
by Andrea Gennai
Still an overall positive balance for the international stock exchanges with the exception of the European slowdown. The stock markets of the Old Continent, fresh from a formidable recovery since October, closed substantially flat with the Ftse Mib down by just 0.4% and the Dax by 0.1%. The index of Emerging Markets shines with an increase of 3.2 percent thanks to China. On the US front, the S&P 500 index grew by 1.1% and the Nasdaq by 2% after the number one’s cautious words on rates…
