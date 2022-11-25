Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The European Stock Exchanges are sailing on sight in the last session of the week awaiting indications from Wall Street, which after being closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving Day is preparing to reopen only for the middle of the day. While Black Friday marks the start of the Christmas shopping season, investors’ attention remains focused on the inflation trend and on the moves of the central banks: if the Fed has signaled a slowdown in monetary policy tightening in perspective, the At the moment the ECB has confirmed its path even if according to the vice president Luis de Guindos the price peak is now near. The FTSE MIB of Piazza Affari thus moves not far from parity together with the other main indices of the Old Continent.

In the meantime, the Treasury has assigned Half-yearly BoTs maturing May 2023 for €5 billion against a demand of 7.84 billion (1.57 coverage ratio). The average yield rose by 28 basis points to 2.324%, setting a new record since July 2012. On the macroeconomic front, German GDP grew by 0.4% quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter and by 1.3% yoy, over estimates that saw it up by 0.3% and 1.2% respectively.

Among the main Milanese stocks, Telecom Italia remains in the spotlight pending the Government’s moves on the network and in view of the month-end deadline set by the memorandum of understanding with CDP. A2a gains ground, while sales hit Interpump Group.

Spread up slightly but remains close to the lows

On the bond market, the BTp/Bund spread rose slightly, however remaining close to the lows since last April on the secondary market of MTS government bonds, which at the start recorded sales on Eurozone bonds after Thursday’s rally. The yield differential between the Italian 10-year benchmark BTP and the same German maturity is indicated at 184 basis points, from 182 points at Thursday’s closing. The yield on the 10-year benchmark BTP increased, starting at 3.73% from 3.67% on the eve of the closing, which marked a low since last August.

In the FX market, the euro remains strong at 1.0396 from 1.0403 into Thursday’s close. The single currency is also indicated at 144.97 yen (up from 144.05), while the dollar/yen ratio is at 139.45 (138.44). The price of oil is sharply up: the January future on the Wti rises by 2.27% to 79.85 dollars a barrel and the same delivery on Brent gains 1.79% to 86.87 dollars. Pending concrete news on the European price cap, the price of natural gas in Amsterdam drops by 1.4% to 122 euros per megawatt hour.