(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The European stock exchanges open the last week of 2022 on the right foot, even if volatility remains high, advising investors to be cautious. Among the best at the end of the session were the financial centers of Paris (CAC 40) and Frankfurt (DAX 30). Milan, on the other hand, remains behind, on the who lives while waiting for the green light to the Budget Law, which ended the day at -0.09% on the Ftse Mib. In any case, the global stock exchanges are starting to close what could be the worst year since 2008, when the financial crisis triggered by subprime mortgages crippled the indices. Among the main Milanese titles, Moncler gained by taking advantage of the stop to the mandatory quarantines for travelers arriving in China from January 8 next year. Saipem, Azimut and Cnh Industrial also did well, while Stmicroelectron, Recordati and Erg lost ground. Outside the main basket, Juventus Fc dates back to the day in which the shareholders’ meeting approved the 2021-2022 financial statements closed with a loss of 238 million.

Wall Street continues mixed, Chinese stocks are doing well

Conversely, the session on Wall Street continues to be mixed. The last week of 2022 started with fears that next week could be a year of recession. The indices will record the first negative year after three consecutive increases and 2022 will probably be archived as the worst since 2008, the year of the subprime mortgage financial crisis. Fed bankers now expect rates to peak at 5.1% (median) in 2023, up from a 4.6% forecast three months ago. However, a positive boost in today’s session is coming from China, where the authorities have decided to loosen the anti-Covid restrictions. On equities, Alibaba rose 3.4%, JD.com 3.1%, Pinduoduo 3.5%, Baidu 2.7%, NetEase 2%. Shares of Southwest Airlines fell 5.4% after the airline faced criticism from the US administration over a significant number of flights canceled due to bad weather. On the Dow Jones, Apple loses 1.8% and is the worst. The Dow Jones is up 74.27 points (+0.22%), the S&P 500 is down 9.22 points (-0.24%), the Nasdaq Composite is down 97.40 points (-0.93% ).

Tesla falls again after the production cut in Shanghai

Tesla’s stock continues to slide on Wall Street, falling sharply after the electric car company cut production at its Shanghai, China, plant in January (following the enforced shutdown for the last week of December ). The decision was not justified by Tesla, which faces rising Covid-19 infections and falling demand in China, the world‘s largest automotive market. On Friday 23 December, the stock closed down for the sixth consecutive session (and the ninth out of ten), dropping 1.75% and falling to minimi da olt re two years, despite CEO Elon Musk saying he won’t sell any more Tesla stock for 18 to 24 months (after he traded $39 billion in shares over the past year to support a $44 billion buyout of Twitter). Since the beginning of the year, the stock has lost about 65% and is heading towards its worst year.

In Milan, Moncler closes in the lead. Sale Juve after the meeting

In Piazza Affari, at the end of the session on 27 December, Moncler finished in the lead, which could benefit from the revision of the anti-Covid measures announced in the People’s Republic. Purchases also on Cnh Industrial, Azimut and Leonardo – Finmeccanica. After a tonic first part of the day, stocks cooled off banks, in many cases slightly below par. Telecom Italia is also weak in the expectation that by the end of the year the Meloni government will give indications on the dossier of the so-called national network. The technology sector is in the “red” with Stmicroelectron in the wake of the weakness of the NASDAQ 100, together with Erg, Inwit and Italgas, while the rise in crude oil supports oil sector stocks, from Saipem to Eni. Outside the main basket, Juventus Fc shares are up on the day of the shareholders’ meeting, the last act of the Andrea Agnelli era. Fiera Milano also rises after the CEO, Luca Palermo, told the Only 24 Hours that 2022 will close better than expected and that the Business Plan will be revised in 2023.

Spread remains stable at 211 points, yield jumps to 4.62%

The session ended flat due to the spread between BTPs and Bunds, but the Italian 10-year yield increased significantly. The difference between the ten-year Italian benchmark BTP and the same German maturity is indicated at the end of the day at 211 basis points, the same value as the last reference. The yield of the 10-year benchmark BTP, on the other hand, stands at 4.62% compared to 4.47% on Friday 23 December.