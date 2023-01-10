Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – European stock markets slow down after the positive streak at the beginning of the year (+7.2% Eurostoxx). The lists take a breather waiting to evaluate the interventions of the central bankers involved in the Swedish Riksbank symposium. Among the speakers Isabel Schnabel, member of the executive council of the ECB, and at 3 pm in Italy the number one of the Fed Jerome Powell. Expectations of a less aggressive Fed on interest rates will be tested after last week’s US labor market data, which buoyed the indices. The Milanese FTSE MIB, which yesterday reached new highs since February, is thus losing ground along with the other main continental indices. Among the blue chips in Piazza Affari, sales primarily affect Nexi, Saipem and Buzzi Unicem, while Inwit and Erg resist in positive territory.

The semiconductor sector remains in the spotlight after the December sales data of the Taiwanese giant TSMC which recorded a 13.5% drop in revenues to 192.5 billion Taiwan dollars compared to the previous month, closing 2022 with +42 .6%: indications for the fourth quarter are lower than analysts’ estimates.

On bonds, the BTp-Bund spread rose slightly. In the first stages, the yield differential between the ten-year benchmark BTP and the same German maturity is indicated at 196 basis points, up by 1 cent compared to yesterday’s closing. The yield of the 10-year benchmark BTP increased, fluctuating at the start at around 4.24% from the 4.16% recorded on the eve.

Oil down, euro remains at its highest level for seven months

On the energy market, the price of oil fell slightly, bringing Brent to 79.3 dollars a barrel in March and Wti in February to 74.3 dollars a barrel. Gas down 1% to 73.5 euros per megawatt hour in Amsterdam. The euro remains above 1.075 dollars, the highest for seven months.

Tokyo sale ancora, Nikkei +0,8%

The expectation of a less aggressive Fed on rates, meanwhile, continued to support the Tokyo Stock Exchange, closed yesterday for holidays: at the end of the session, the Nikkei index recorded a gain of 0.78%, closing at 26,175.56 points. The broader Topix index also performed well, closing the day with a rise of 0.27% to 1,880.88 points.