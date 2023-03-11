The European Union eliminates nuclear power from green technologies

L’nuclear energy has been removed from the list strategic green technologies for EU industry. This is what emerges from a new draft of the Net-Zero Industry Actof which theAnsa has taken note, that the European Commission should present Thursday 16 March. In the new version of the industrial plan – still under negotiation and subject to modifications – Brussels confirms the objective of producing on European soil at least the 40% of the clean technology the EU needs for the green transition, but removes sectoral targets for the production of solar panels, wind turbines, heat pumps and electrolysers.

Nuclear energy was included in the first draft of the regulation circulated earlier this week in Brussels, but direct support for the atom is a subject of debate among member states and would be difficult to accept for Germany. The balance found so far by the European Commission is to give the green light to nuclear energy indirectly through the production of clean hydrogen, another sector to which the ‘Net-Zero Act dedicates protections and preferential lanes.

Thus, renewable energies will increase

The internal production targets of the singles green technologies key to enabling the EU to achieve its climate neutrality objectives have been replaced in a recital – therefore not legally binding – which indicates that the ability to photovoltaic solar production of the EU is expected to increase to 30 gigawatts by 2030; wind power at 36 GW; the heat pumps to 31 GW; 549 gigawatt hours for batteries; and a capacity for the electrolysers of 100 GW of hydrogen. Permitting procedures for green technology projects should have waiting times no longer than one year for projects larger than 1 gigawatt and nine months for smaller projects.