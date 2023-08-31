The European Union in the “big game” of the Arctic

In June 2023 the Arctic Council resumed work after a one-year hiatus in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Council is a pillar of the institutional architecture of the region; the main framework for cooperation between Arctic states and indigenous peoples for environmental protection and sustainable development.

The overlap between climate crises e you safety it has transformed the region, generating economic opportunities but also dangers for the local populations, amplifying international competition. The European Union (EU), increasingly interested in the issue of climate security (the multiplier effect of climate change and its impact, even indirect, on the various dimensions of security – economic, human and political), has been trying for some time to develop an Arctic policy that takes account of these changes.

Also for this reason, since 2013 the EU has applied for observer status permanent at the Council, without however being able to formalize his role. But the institutional architecture of the region does not end with the Arctic Council, but includes diplomatic, legal and institutional instruments that go beyond the framework of the Council and which the EU must take into account.

Why the Arctic matters

The documents around which the EU’s Arctic policy is articulated testify to a long-standing interest. Initially framed from a climate and scientific perspective, recent crises have emphasized the security dimension of the region. The strategic importance of the Arctic for the EU was also confirmed by the Strategic Compass of 2022, following on from the latest 2021 EU Arctic policy update which noted: “intensified interest in Arctic resources and transport routes could transform the region into an arena of local and geopolitical competition and possible tensions, which could threaten EU interests“.

Il deterioration of relations with Russia it undermined the local cooperation framework, exacerbating climate change risks and highlighting the centrality of climate security for the EU for multiple reasons. First, the effects of climate change impact the security of local populations and infrastructure, as well as on a global scale. The melting of ice opens up new shipping lanes and allows access to deposits of raw materials and mineral resources, such as 13% and 30% of oil and natural gas not yet extracted globally.

The Arctic could represent a supplier of renewable energy and critical raw materials essential for achieving climate goals of the EU and energy independence from Russia. The potential of the region also attracts external players, such as the People’s Republic of China (PRC), which already in 2018 defined itself as a “near Arctic country”. Second, the region’s relevance to European security has increased substantially following growing tensions with Russia and NATO’s enlargement to include Finland and Sweden (the latter still to be completed). This has strengthened the European security dimension of the Arctic, with a growing role for NATO and the intensification of military exercises and threat perception.

Finally, the rapid deterioration of the intergovernmental cooperation architecture that had managed to guarantee the stability of the region. As the largest Arctic country by geographic size, Russia plays a leading role in various regional cooperation frameworks, influencing regional policies.

A complex multilateral architecture

The Arctic Council was established in 1996 following the Ottawa Declaration to promote cooperation and coordination on sustainable development and environmental protection, leaving aside military issues. It includes the Arctic states (Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Russia and the United States) and the permanent participation of associations of indigenous peoples. The decision to resume only activities that do not include Russia, however, casts doubt on the future operation of the body. However central, the Arctic Council is not the only cooperation framework available to the EU to carve out a regional role. Among the political, diplomatic and legal tools through which Arctic policies are promoted and adopted are also the Barents Euro-Arctic Council and the Northern Dimension Policyaimed at promote regional stability and sustainable development and of which the EU is already a part.

Until now, the EU has had difficulty consolidating an Arctic security community underpinned by shared values ​​and capable of integrating the institutional architecture of the region, despite the transformation of the security landscape and the overcoming of an approach based exclusively on environmental aspects. The Arctic Council itself has so far failed to develop a security dimension understood in a broad sense, from environmental and economic to military, social and political. In this context, the EU can develop a security framework which includes not only the promotion of standards and ideas, but also the implementation of international agreements, using regional governance to promote their interests.

This also involves updating its 2021 Arctic policy, integrating it with the principles outlined in the latest Strategic Compass and deepening both a dimension of hard security rather than a diplomatic, political and economic one. The first includes the strengthening of dialogue and strategic cooperation with NATO to identify the most suitable and complementary tools available. Growing militarisation, the use of hybrid tools – such as the sabotage of critical infrastructures or intelligence gathering through scientific research expeditions – and the relevance of the maritime sphere make the Arctic a strategic region.

The second should start from the inclusion of the Arctic in the community debate on climate security, balancing the protection of the environment with the exploitation of natural resources. Another crucial aspect is the strengthening of dialogue and the bonds of economic interdependence with countries such as Norway e Icelandand arctic populations. The full participation of the latter, which suffer most from the consequences of climate insecurity, is essential to ensure the full legitimacy of the EU as an Arctic actor promoting interests, values ​​and norms. Finally, the Community Arctic strategy can be fostered by promoting a common conceptualisation of the Arctic and the Baltic, exploiting Brussels’ roots in the Baltic area.

