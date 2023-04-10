Eurolife, no redemptions

With a provision dated 30 March 2023, IVASS ordered the extension of the effects of the suspension of the policyholders’ right to exercise the surrenders governed by the insurance and capitalization contracts entered into with Eurovita. The extension is effective until 30 June 2023. It is fair to specify that this measure does not apply to redemptions and advances referred to in the supplementary pension schemes governed by Legislative Decree no. 252 of 5 December 2005. A cold shower for all subscribers of Eurovita policies who cannot exercise the right, even if necessary, of redemption.

However, we ask ourselves a question, in the financial statements approved as at 31.12.2021 it is underlined that: “The financial liabilities on investments contracts, recognized according to IVASS Regulation number 7 among financial liabilities at fair value recognized in the income statement, amount to 6,344.2 euros million against €6,176.1m at the end of 2020 and represent commitments to policyholders for unit-linked contracts without significant insurance risk. The increase is mainly attributable to the increase in value of the underlying investments (the good news), partially offset by a negative contribution from net cash flows (the bad news). Therefore, since the risk is borne by the policyholders as it concerns a financial portfolio mainly composed of internal investment funds, why does IVASS not allow savers to redeem their Unit Linked contracts? This should also apply to the units of multi-line policies invested in internal funds.

Reputation and contagion

All the media have emphasized with very detailed comments the negative events relating to the problems of Eurovita, from the reputational one to the contagion one that would have involved the entire system. It wasn’t like that. In February 2023, the new collection of class I policies subject to revaluation amounted to 5.1 billion, 77% of the entire production of the life classes compared to 60% in February 2022when instead there was an annual contraction of 13.6%.

Since January, Class I premiums have amounted to €9.6 billion, 16% more than in the same period of 2022 and -14% in the first two months of 2022. What has changed in the behavioral methods of savers in recent months? Undoubtedly emotions influence investment decisions, first of all fear, the concern of past experiences that have created considerable insecurity in investors in market phases with important fluctuations, violent volatility, war, rate hikes and undoubtedly the inflation.

Safe harbor

Savers are looking for a “safe haven” that can safeguard their assets and the policies that can be revalued with guaranteed capital meet these needs, indeed the premiums invested in segregated funds can yield returns, which are not extraordinary, but satisfactory enough to confirm their investment choices. On the other hand, the collection of new premiums of Class III ( Unit Linked ) has been negative since January, equal to 2.7 billion, 50.2% less than in the first two months of 2022.

We are convinced, as already highlighted in previous articles, that there is one close correlation between new premiums/surrenders of Unit Linked policies and funding that has become disinvestment in mutual funds. Assogestioni in the press release of 24 March 2023 relating to the monthly map of managed savings of February 2023, underlines the following: “In detail, net inflows amounted to -1.94 billion while at the end of the month assets under management amounted to 2,242 billion of Euro. The data were mainly influenced by the 2 billion outflows recorded by institutional mandates in the month and the market effect, estimated by the Assogestioni study office at -1%”. Furthermore, savers’ perception of risk has definitely increased in recent months, and this is a psychological behavioral factor that allows investors to “manage risk”.