The events industry is breathing again at the end of a terrible two-year period, in which the sector had to deal with a Covid emergency that shook the industry to its foundations, with the forced closures which also made a lot of selection. However, the data point to a recovery. Which in perspective could also be more rounded in the coming years: according to the research conducted for the ADC Group by AstraRicerche. The numbers show that the market has grown by 39.5% in the last year reaching 678 million euros, after a +10.7% recorded in 2021 which had only minimally marked a recovery compared to -51.2% of 2020

The boost of B2B

B2B (conventions, congresses, incentives, conferences) remains fundamental with 60.7% of events organized in 2022 falling into this category, B2I events are confirmed to rise (towards the company’s internal target – clearly due to the need to strengthen team ties and communicate the new corporate vision in these difficult years), while the B2C ones are still weak (with a partial recovery for product launches).

Italy sixth in the world in events

«With related industries of around 65 billion euros and a direct impact on GDP of 36.2 billion euros a year, Italy ranks sixth in the world for the economic impact generated by the events and congresses sector. The Italian events industry, which has 569,000 employees, is a global excellence that deserves to be celebrated, in our opinion, also through innovative projects in little-explored territories», says Simone Mazzarelli, CEO and founder of Ninetynine, an agency that won the 17th edition of the Best Events Award World with “Ferrari Capital Markets Day”: the project signed by Ninetynine for Ferrari, which also won the first prize at Bea Italia 2022.

At Ninetynine the title of Best Bea World Event Agency

The recognition to the Ninetynine agency was awarded in Rome during the Live Communication Week which also saw the Trento Festival of Economics awarded in the “Festival” category of the Bea – Best Event Awards Italy 2022. Ninetynine also won the title of Best Bea World Event Agency and won first place for B2B Event and Use of technology and second place for Integrated Communication Project. All for a total of 21 prizes. «Deciding to organize the Live Communication Week in Rome – underlines Mazzarelli – was a challenge for us that had an extraordinary response not only from the public but also from the institutions that joined with great enthusiasm, bringing central themes such as Expo 2030, the , tourism, culture and territory that have been addressed with some of the most authoritative interlocutors in Italy».

The search for the “wow” effect

The keyword for next year is effectiveness (39.5% – much more than simple attention to costs: 16.9%), followed by sustainability (23.6%): the difficult economic situation leads companies to ask for a wow effect (typical of live industry) more concrete, less an end in itself. In fact, the first reason for using events is effectiveness and efficiency (for example, obtaining a higher memory in terms of quality and duration compared to other means of communication).