The Exchange Rate in Mexico Today: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Title: Mexican Peso Remains Strong Against the US Dollar, Euro and Bitcoin Experience Fluctuations

Published Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

The exchange rate between the Mexican peso and the US dollar experienced a minor change today, with the average rate quoted at 17.1298 pesos compared to yesterday’s 17.0908 pesos, according to data from PesoMXN.com. The peso continued to show strength against the dollar, with buying rates at 16.6816 pesos and selling rates at 17.5780 pesos.

Various banking institutions in Mexico also reported similar exchange rates, with an average rate of 17.0247 pesos per dollar. The purchase rate stood at 16.542 pesos, while the selling rate was 17.508 pesos.

Credit card transactions involving the dollar revealed an average exchange rate of 17.711 pesos. The purchase rate was 16.717 pesos and the selling rate stood at 17.503 pesos.

PesoMXN.com, which analyzes information from 33 sources including institutions and banks, indicated that the average exchange rate from the US dollar to the peso was 17.1298 pesos. The average purchase rate was 16.6816 pesos, while the average selling rate was 17.5780 pesos.

Examining the 33 sources, PesoMXN.com noted that the highest buying exchange rate was 17.0600 pesos at Banjercito, while Scotiabank offered the lowest buying rate at 15.1000 pesos. Scotiabank also had the highest selling rate at 19.1000 pesos, and the lowest selling rate was observed at 17.0040 pesos by SAT, Servicio de Administración Tributaria.

The euro experienced a slight increase in value, with the average exchange rate in Mexico reaching 18.7158 pesos compared to 18.5826 pesos yesterday. The average purchase rate for the euro was 18.1466 pesos, while the selling rate stood at 19.2849 pesos.

In terms of Bitcoin (BTC), the digital currency witnessed a decrease in value. At the beginning of the day, the price of one BTC was quoted at $30,140 USD, a drop from $30,827 USD the previous day, as reported by Binance. Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin recorded a decrease of 0.96%, a decline of 1.03% over the past week, and a positive gain of 15.93% over the past month.

For those interested in keeping up with the daily prices of the dollar, euro, and Bitcoin, PesoMXN.com offers a dedicated section for tracking these rates.

