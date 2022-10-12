







The yen fell to a fresh 24-year low on Wednesday, sparking speculation about whether and when Japanese authorities will intervene to support the yen as they did last month.

As of press time, the exchange rate of the yen against the dollar fell below 146 to 146.17 yen per dollar, surpassing the 145.90 level when Japan first entered the market to intervene to support the yen in 1998. While the pace of yen selling has slowed compared to earlier this year, the prospect of continued interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and Japan maintaining ultra-easy monetary policy remains a concern.

Traders see the yen’s 1998 low of 147.66 against the dollar as the next key target. However, strategists said Japanese authorities would not necessarily set a floor for another intervention, and they may be concerned about the speed of the yen’s decline. In September’s market entry intervention, Japan’s finance ministry said it invested 2.84 trillion yen ($1.95 billion).

Yoshio Iguchi, managing director of Traders Securities, said: “USD/JPYThe exchange rate may briefly break 146 today, but the market is so nervous that it will be short-lived. “People want to test the dollar-yen upside but at the same time fear intervention. “

Despite Japanese authorities’ efforts, the Bank of Japan’s policy of keeping interest rates extremely low continues to weigh on the yen at a time when major central banks around the world are raising rates aggressively to curb inflation. This week, a sell-off in U.S. Treasuries pushed the dollar higher and added pressure on the yen.

“The dollar is broadly driven by safe-haven buying as 10-year U.S. Treasury yields look set to return to above 4%, while Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida fully backed the Bank of Japan yesterday,” said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank. Naga Kuroda’s policy, it makes sense for the dollar to move higher against the yen. But if we see that rate start to rise rapidly, then we may see another round of intervention.”

It is worth mentioning that Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki reiterated on Tuesday that the Japanese authorities will take further necessary measures if foreign exchange volatility is excessive. For now, however, the case for the Japanese authorities to intervene in the markets in September does not seem so convincing. One-week historical dollar-yen volatility has fallen to its lowest since March, suggesting near-term moves are far from extreme.

Markets now expect the Fed to continue its most aggressive monetary tightening in decades, especially with recent data showing continued strength in the labor market. U.S. CPI inflation data due on Thursday is the next key catalyst. “Thursday’s CPI data may provide a catalyst for market moves, but until then, traders won’t be taking big positions,” Yoshio Iguchi said.

Open a stock account to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan in red envelopes, 100% winning!



Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

Responsible editor: Guo Jian