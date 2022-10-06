Hello everyone, my name is Xiao Feiying! A digital lover, he also likes to explore and explore in many parallel fields to make life a little more fun.

I bought the red iPhone12 256G two years ago. After restoring the classic design of the iPhone4S, it really looks good and the performance is greatly improved. MagSafe also has an innovative ecological experience, so I have been using it for 2 years with satisfaction, and I can’t stand it for 13. did not buy. Now the iPhone 12 has given me a few major pain points. The battery remains at 38% before noon, and sometimes inexplicable heat and freezes. I checked the battery capacity to 90%, and the impact will not be so big. In fact, I know that these problems can be solved without changing the phone, just back up, restore the factory settings, and then restore can solve many problems, such as smoothness, more storage space, and Apple will freeze after using it for a long time, but it is better than Android. The phone came a little later.

However, restoring the factory settings is also a data guide, and changing a mobile phone is also a data guide. Since you can’t avoid the data guide, let’s just change the phone. I saw the toothpaste of the A16, and I also lowered my expectations for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but there are still some Features also appeal to me. Apple didn’t grab it for the first launch, and it was scheduled for October 12, but Jingdong had a good luck. After 3 days, they grabbed a dark purple version of the 14 Pro Max 256G. I didn’t expect that September 16 was also the first release that day. After 3 weeks of experience, I will share my experience of switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Before the iPhone 12, I still used the iPhone XS Max. After two years, I looked at the 6.7-inch mobile phone, and I really felt it was too big.

Dark purple is the new color of the iPhone 14 series. Every time I change my phone, I want to experience a different color. This time, the dark purple of the Pro Max series is much more beautiful and deeper than the purple of the digital series. Under different lighting conditions, the visual perception is different.

The AG glass technology behind it is actually not a new thing. The back of the OnePlus 8T mobile phone that I bought for my dad before is very comfortable to touch, and it is more advanced and more textured than the glass back of the digital series.

The camera module has also reached a new high, and the photosensitive components visible to the naked eye have increased. It is also the first time that Apple has used 48 million pixels, but I did not expect that the degree of protrusion is so obvious now.

Looking at the protruding degree of the camera of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, I felt that I was wronged when the iPhone camera promoted the crater, and now it is. If you run naked on your phone, you will definitely have physical contact, which is why I bought Applecare+ this time.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max has the same stainless steel frame as the previous 13 Pro Max. To be honest, I think it is very fingerprint-stained, and I don’t think it looks much better than the digital series. In addition, after the iPhone returns to the classic right-angle design, the appearance has indeed improved, but the frame is slightly The hand is really good. If the small-sized iPhone 12 feels okay, then the large-sized iPhone 14 Pro Max feels more obvious, and occasionally one-handed operation will feel uncomfortable.

The biggest change visible to the naked eye on the iPhone 14 Pro Max should be this smart island. After all, the bangs screen of the iPhone 12 has not changed for so many years. This time, in order to cover up the exposure of components such as the proactive camera, the software engineers came up with such a magical UI change. Apple did not die on the hardware. After all, there are many other hardwares when there is an off-screen camera. After all, the hardware is only the foundation. Software is the most direct way to serve user groups.

Many people on this smart island have posted a lot of photos, saying that they can’t hide the camera at all. Obviously, I tried it myself. On a screen with a contrasting white background, if you turn on the flash to take pictures, you will see the camera vaguely. This picture is more deliberate. Pulling the shadow will make it more obvious, but under normal circumstances, the human eye sees the picture on the right, and Smart Island does integrate the exclamation mark, but this “black pill” is still very abrupt for a while, I don’t know how long it will take to get used to.

Apple officially took the lead in making many adaptations for Smart Island. For example, there are new animations when AirPods Pro is connected. After I tried the NetEase Cloud Music Cut program, the Smart Island at the top will be reduced to display album icons and rhythm waveforms. You can cut songs with one click, which is really convenient. Next, let’s look at third-party APPs. Various programmers have begun to work overtime to adapt. To be honest, I think WeChat is the most suitable one. It’s best to reply quickly with a message, and don’t always cut it. This feature has been available on Android phones for a long time, and now it has given an opportunity.

When I tried the game, this smart island was quite obvious. At the beginning, the purchase store button of King’s Glory overlapped with this smart island. It was not easy to press. The response from the manufacturer is very fast.

If you want to watch the video, you have to look at the original size of the video. It is also station B. You can see that the width of the two videos is slightly different. The left side only shows half of it… It is better to show it directly. Most of the videos are The ratio of 16 to 9 is similar to the video ratio on the right, and the Smart Island will not affect it. To be honest, Smart Island is one of the reasons I bought the iPhone 14 Pro Max this time, because the UI experience will change a lot of things, and I hope that the third-party APP will play a variety of flowers in the later stage. Although everyone is complaining about the behavior of “carved on shit” on Smart Island, it is foreseeable that many Android manufacturers will quietly “follow the trend”, anyway, let’s toss together to see who can play the game.

Needless to say, the ProMotion adaptive refresh rate technology that continues the iPhone 13 Pro Max series automatically adapts to the refresh rate of 1Hz-120Hz, which has a better look and feel and saves power. The major update brought by the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the all-weather display. It feels that after the successful experiment of the Apple Watch series, it was moved to a large-screen mobile phone. Different from the specific small print display of Android, the iPhone 14 Pro Max seems to be the As if the entire screen is dimmed, there will be a smooth animation transition, and you can see all the key information without having to click on the phone. Turning on this function will definitely increase the power, but the actual power consumption is more than 5% a day, so I bought the iPhone 14 Pro Max in a large size to improve the battery life. It is so convenient to display all day, with the new lock screen widget, Quick scan and health code have greatly improved the efficiency in life.

Generally, when playing games is also testing performance, many online tests have reached the common conclusion that the improvement of A16 is extremely limited compared to A15, and the GPU is only double the memory, which is almost the meaning of A15 gen2, but after all, it is a new generation of iPhone Now, let’s improve it a little bit. It is said that TSMC’s 3nm mass production cannot meet Apple’s needs, so it has to continue to polish 5nm, so it seems that the performance of the iPhone 15 will have a big leap.

Although it is to squeeze toothpaste, as the most powerful mobile phone at present, there is basically no pressure in games. At most, it is to show the adaptation of the smart island.

King of Glory also automatically recommends the best picture quality and frame rate. In fact, it is reasonable to test the performance pressure of “Yuanshen”. Unfortunately, I have been out of the pit for a long time. According to the conclusions on the Internet, it is similar to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. , after running at full frame for a period of time, the temperature rises and the frequency decreases and the frame rate decreases, and when the CPU temperature is a little cooler, the frequency is increased and the frame rate is increased, which is a good performance of dynamic balance. In short, A16 is still the most powerful CPU at present, but this toothpaste is too crowded to meet everyone’s expectations.

This time, when you open the camera of iPhone14 Pro Max, you will be prompted to have a photography style. There are several kinds. It turns out that several parameters such as hue and color temperature are preset. After all, the photos of the iPhone series are boiled water, which satisfies everyone. The color grading is quite satisfactory. This method allows everyone to have their own preferences and straight out. I personally compared it and felt that this high-contrast style is not bad. Don’t worry if you choose the wrong style, you can modify the style before the camera shoots.

Another big selling point is that the main camera has finally reached 48 million pixels, which is a milestone for the 12 million pixels of the iPhone, but this 48 million pixels must be turned on after Apple ProRAW is turned on in the camera.

You can see a RAW switch in the upper right corner. Note that if there is a macro sign, the camera will not take a 48-megapixel photo, it is still 12-megapixel, and the trigger conditions are slightly more. And when the 48-megapixel photo was taken, the iPhone’s second-shot button finally began to wait in a circle. So whether to take a 48-megapixel photo may take a long time to test, and if it is not exported for post-production, the difference from a 12-megapixel photo is actually not that big, and many people may not try it. It is hoped that there will be a third-party APP that can shoot 48-megapixel photos in the RAW format for oversampling and then compress the output to reduce the size of the photos. By the way, if you take a photo with one hand with your right hand, there is a high probability of accidentally touching the right swipe.

The movie mode of video can finally shoot 4K 30 frames, which is a small improvement. In fact, I have always used a micro-camera and a movie camera, and I rarely use an iPhone to create videos, but the iPhone video shooting function is especially important to me. , because this is the best machine for me to capture children, and it is also the most convenient one. Then another selling point of the iPhone 14 Pro Max this time is the sports mode. To put it bluntly, the video shooting is more stable than the previous one, and the improvement is very large. I tried it and it is indeed comparable to adding a stabilizer. There will be some Crop to counteract screen shake.

To turn on this function, click the motion icon in the upper right corner, and you can shoot 2.8K 30 frames at a maximum, which is enough for now, and the next-generation model will definitely rise to 4K. This function is definitely very useful for most ordinary consumers, especially the baby shooters. Originally, there was a certain cost to learn the hand-held stabilizer, and there was even the possibility of eating ashes. Now you can take pictures with a hand. With a stable picture, you will be more willing to use video to record your life. However, it should be noted that the effect is very good during the day, and it is not very good in the dark environment at night.

The entire iPhone 14 series uses Qualcomm’s latest X65 baseband, which is an improvement over the iPhone 13. But what should I say, the company’s elevator can finally scan video, but it is also very stuck. Sometimes when I go to the underground garage, there should be no signal. It can only be said that it has improved, but it is still a little far from the first echelon of Android.

The battery life is an important reason why I have to switch to the Pro Max version this time. It is too annoying to charge the iPhone 12 in less than half a day. Although the volume and weight are sacrificed, the feeling of not having a power bank for a whole day in exchange is too cool. And I’m still a heavy mobile phone user. Last time my partner saw that I was using my mobile phone to hit the hearthstone. By noon, I still had more than half of the power. His iPhone13 Pro was not used much and was less than 40%. I think it can be encouraged again. He changed his phone.

Originally, I bought the ac+ package because I wanted to forget about the bare machine this time, but the side was so awkward, the access control card didn’t want to be too ugly on the outside, and I didn’t want it to be too heavy. In the end, I had to choose the PITAKA MagSafe Kevlar phone case. The weight of 17.3 grams is an extreme compromise made on the basis of appearance, feel and function.

The edge has a chamfered design, which is really comfortable to touch. This huge lens module is raised and is also protected by a metal camera ring.

Another interesting accessory is the PITAKA MagEZ Slider three-in-one wireless charger. The modular design of this charger is very attractive to me, and all of them are detachable.

The watch charger can be removed for business trips, and the cover is still magnetic, and can be attached to the bottom when opened.

The power bank can be removed for emergency use when going out temporarily. The back is also made of Kevlar. The curved edge has a very good feel and strong adsorption.

You can also put AirPods Pro on the back for charging, one drag three on the desktop does not take up space, and it can also be used as a desk calendar.

The sound of the gears turning is very technical, and it feels like a fidget spinner, so you can play with it.

However, the disadvantage is that these three have a maximum output of 5W. The power bank supports 7.5W when connected to PD fast charging, so the charging speed is not fast. It can only be said that it is very suitable for the office. Don’t worry about charging, I just designed this for this purpose. And the value of the purchase.

Advantages: The update of Smart Island has brought new possibilities for all subsequent UI interactions; the first upgrade to a 48-megapixel main camera; a new sports mode has been added to greatly improve the video output rate; all-weather display is very convenient, no need to Concerned about power consumption; battery life is still very good, it should be able to grab the throne of iPhone 13 Pro Max battery life king; dark purple really looks good. Disadvantages: Although the A16 is the best CPU at present, squeezing toothpaste has lowered everyone’s expectations for Apple. The heaviest iPhone in history, the bare metal reaches 240 grams; the rear camera is raised enough to make the bare metal party tremble; the frame is a little bit Hand; how or lighting interface.

In the past, I used to buy iPhones when I was doing events, not to mention 3,400 cheaper. This time I bought the iPhone14 Pro Max for the first time, not because the 14th generation is so attractive, it is purely because the iPhone12 is a bit untenable. There are higher expectations. Although the hardware upgrade this time is particularly small, other major updates such as various smart islands, all-weather displays, and sports modes have added some merits to this generation. So if you are a user of Apple’s family bucket and below the iPhone 12, it is no problem to change to the iPhone 14 series. Users who already have the iPhone 13 series are not recommended to buy it, and the friends around you are holding the iPhone 13. The same is true idea. Next year’s iPhone 15 may be a real big move, a mature 3nm process, and a USB-C charging data interface that may appear… I hope I didn’t join the army in 1949.