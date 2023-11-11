The Explosive Rivalry Between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg: Inside Their Feud and Twitter Takeover

Elon Musk’s recent purchase of Twitter has been revealed to have come with some choice words for his longtime rival Mark Zuckerberg. In a new book by author Ben Mezrich, titled Breaking Twitter: Elon Musk and the Most Controversial Corporate Takeover in History, it was detailed that Musk celebrated the acquisition with some vulgar expressions aimed at Zuckerberg.

During an interview on the On With Kara Swisher podcast, Mezrich explained, “There’s a scene where Musk signs the papers to take over Twitter. The first thing he yelled was, ‘F*** Zuck! ‘F*** Zuck!’, something I haven’t seen reported anywhere else.”

Mezrich also highlighted Musk’s view of Zuckerberg as a rival, describing him as a “much more dictatorial person of control than Mark.” The book further revealed the emotional toll that the acquisition of Twitter had on the billionaire owner of Tesla and SpaceX.

According to Business Insider, several incidents detailed in the book triggered an emotional “spiral” for Musk, including negative reactions at Dave Chappelle’s comedy show and an incident involving a car carrying his son. Mezrich also shared that Twitter employees were on the verge of calling the police for a welfare check when Musk locked himself in his office, fearing he might harm himself.

This public rivalry between Musk and Zuckerberg is not new. In fact, just a year ago, there was talk of a potential mixed martial arts fight between the two, which was ultimately postponed due to an injury suffered by Zuckerberg during training.

The book by Mezrich, which was published this week, offers an intimate look at the process of Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, the reactions that followed, and the toll it took on his health and reputation. It is clear that the rivalry between these two tech moguls is not likely to end anytime soon.