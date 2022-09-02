Listen to the audio version of the article

Made in Italy exported by SMEs in 2021 with a showcase on Amazon is worth 800 million, a result that involves a total of over 20 thousand companies. This is what the 2022 edition of a report produced by the US e-commerce giant reveals. Over the course of 12 months, exports through this online channel grew by 25% to 800 million, of which over 60 million were made in markets outside the European Union.

Thus Amazon is approaching the goal of helping Italian partners to reach 1.2 billion exports per year by 2025. “The numbers of this new edition of the annual report on small and medium-sized enterprises selling on Amazon represent the figure of our daily commitment. We are very proud of the fact that the more than 20 thousand Italian SMEs that sell on Amazon.it have created about 60 thousand jobs to date, because this highlights the positive impact they are able to have on the entire Italian economy, also thanks to the success achieved. on Amazon – explains Mariangela Marseglia, VP and Country Manager of Amazon.it and Amazon.es -. We believe in the enormous potential of our entrepreneurial fabric and we are aware that Amazon can actively contribute to the digital transition of SMEs by offering them the opportunity to open up to new channels and thus reach new customers in different countries, in line with the objective of the National Recovery Plan. and Resilience to support companies in internationalization processes ». According to the Report, in 2021 more than 200 Italian SMEs selling on Amazon exceeded 1 million euros in sales for the first time and about 5,000 sales partners exceeded 100 thousand euros in sales. Overall, the more than 20,000 businesses have sold over 200 products per minute on Amazon. The 5 most successful product categories abroad were Home and Kitchen; Beauty; Sport and free time; Industry and Science; Health and Personal Care. Scrolling through the ranking by region, Lombardy is in first place with a value of over 125 million euros, followed in second place by Campania with over 120 million euros and in third place by Lazio with over 70 million euros. with over 70 million euros while Piedmont closes the top 5 with a value of over 50 million euros. Other regions with a high level of exports include Tuscany (over € 50 million), Puglia (over € 50 million), Emilia-Romagna (over € 40 million) and Sicily (over € 25 million). In numerical terms in Lombardy there are over 3,250 SMEs that sell on Amazon, in Campania over 2,750 and Lazio more than 2,000. The top 5 of the regions with the greatest presence of SMEs also includes Puglia (over 1,700) and Veneto (over 1,500) .The presence of SMEs is also significant in Emilia-Romagna with over 1,500, in Piedmont and Sicily with over 1,250, in Tuscany with about 1,250 and in Abruzzo with over 500 SMEs. The results are the result of Amazon’s ongoing commitment to supporting Italian small and medium-sized enterprises to digitize and internationalize their business. In particular, through the free training program “Accelera con Amazon” launched at the end of 2020 with the aim of helping Italian SMEs and startups in their digitization process, Amazon has supported more than 11 thousand entrepreneurs and will help another 20 thousand by the end of 2022. «We are an ally for Italian and European SMEs and every day we strive to offer new tools and programs to help them express their full potential through digital channels and be competitive both in Italy and abroad. Their success is our success and these goals achieved confirm once again that we are on the right track and that we will continue to innovate on behalf of our customers and all the companies that have chosen to collaborate with Amazon to expand their business “underlines Xavier Flamand, VP, EU Seller Services of Amazon. The Made in Italy showcase of Amazon, born in 2015, is a further tool available to small and medium-sized Italian companies that sell on Amazon, aimed at enhancing the products made in our country by small and medium-sized enterprises and artisans not only for customers. by Amazon.it, but also by Amazon.de, Amazon.fr, Amazon.es, Amazon.co.uk and Amazon.com and recently also by Amazon.co.jp and Amazon.ae. Today, over 4,500 artisans and SMEs benefit from Amazon’s Made in Italy Showcase, whose product selection has reached over 1 million products. In addition, starting from 2019, over 2 thousand Italian small and medium-sized enterprises have started selling on Amazon thanks to the agreement with Agenzia Ice, making over 240 thousand new products available for Amazon customers.