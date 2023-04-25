The export volume hits a new high, and the export of new energy vehicles in Shanghai ranks first in the country

In the first quarter, ports exported 167,000 electric passenger vehicles, accounting for nearly 60% of the country’s total value

Shanghai’s export of new energy vehicles ranks first in the country

News from our newspaper (Reporter Li Ye) According to the statistics of Shanghai Customs, in the first quarter, Shanghai port exported 167,000 electric passenger vehicles, with a value of 38.73 billion yuan, an increase of 30.3% and 63.9% year-on-year respectively, and the export volume hit a record high . Among them, the export value of new energy vehicles accounted for nearly 60% of the country, ranking first in the country.

Xie Xiaoqing, director of the Purchasing Department of SAIC Motor International Trading Co., Ltd., said that since 2020, SAIC’s new energy vehicles represented by MG have performed well in overseas markets. In the first quarter of this year, SAIC MG exported a total of 32,000 vehicles at the Shanghai port, and it is expected to export 160,000 to 200,000 vehicles throughout the year.

At present, there are Haitong Wharf, Yangshan Wharf, and Nangang Wharf in Shanghai Port, which are capable of importing and exporting automobiles. Among them, Haitong Wharf is responsible for about 80% of the car export. In 2022, 720 foreign trade ro-ro ships will be completed, and the export of automobiles will exceed 100 for the first time. million vehicles, reaching 1.015 million vehicles. According to Chen Jia, Section Chief of the Ninth Inspection Section of the Shanghai Waigaoqiao Port Area Customs, the Outer Port Customs has superimposed customs clearance facilitation measures such as “advance declaration”, “direct loading upon arrival” and “zero-delay inspection and release”, enabling Haitong Terminal to operate 24 hours a day , Do everything possible to help domestic new energy vehicles step up the accelerator and drive to the world. Shanghai Nangang Ro-Ro Ship Terminal is located in the Yangshan Lingang New Area. With its superior location and policy advantages, it is rapidly emerging as a new force in Shanghai’s automobile import and export. In 2022, the cumulative import and export of automobiles will reach 227,000, and Tesla, SAIC The large-scale export of new energy vehicles such as MG and BYD and construction machinery such as Sany Heavy Industry has set a record of 34,000 vehicles exported in a single month.

