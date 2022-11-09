Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,

First Financial 2022-11-09 09:43:39 Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

To help private enterprises issue bonds for financing, the central bank has once again made efforts. According to the official website of the China Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors on November 8, the Association will continue to promote and expand the bond financing support tools for private enterprises to support private enterprises, including real estate companies, to issue debt financing. For a period of time, private enterprise bond financing has ushered in the continuous “afterburner” escort of policies.

The extension and expansion of the central bank’s “second arrow” can support about 250 billion yuan in private enterprise bond financing