The extension of the car purchase tax preferential policy is expected to total 520 billion yuan in reductions and exemptions—precise policy implementation to help new energy vehicles expand and improve quality_Oriental Fortune Network

The Ministry of Finance, the State Administration of Taxation, and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology recently jointly issued an announcement to clarify the continuation and optimization of the vehicle purchase tax reduction and exemption policy for new energy vehicles to support the development of the new energy vehicle industry and promote automobile consumption. According to preliminary estimates, through the implementation of the extension policy, the total scale of vehicle purchase tax reduction and exemption will reach 520 billion yuan from 2024 to 2027.

Fiscal and tax policies are an important policy tool to support the development of the new energy vehicle industry. Since September 1, 2014, my country has exempted the purchase of new energy vehicles from vehicle purchase tax. In 2017, 2020, and 2022, the policy will be extended three times until December 31, 2023. “As of the end of 2022, the cumulative tax exemption scale of the above-mentioned policies will exceed 200 billion yuan, and it is expected that the tax exemption amount will exceed 115 billion yuan in 2023.” Energy vehicles are exempt from vehicle and vessel tax, and consumption tax is not levied on pure electric vehicles.

The direction of the next policy has always attracted the attention of automobile manufacturers and consumers. The executive meeting of the State Council held on June 2 made it clear that “it is necessary to continue and optimize the policy of tax reduction and exemption for the purchase of new energy vehicles.”

Xu Wen, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Fiscal Sciences, said that continuing and optimizing the new energy vehicle purchase tax reduction policy is conducive to stabilizing market expectations, optimizing the consumption environment, further releasing the consumption potential of new energy vehicles, and expanding effective demand; On the basis of the first-mover advantage obtained, further consolidate and expand my country’s new energy vehicle development advantages, further optimize the layout of the new energy vehicle industry, and promote the high-quality development of the new energy vehicle industry. At present, my country’s new energy automobile industry is in a critical stage of large-scale and high-quality development. There are problems such as unbalanced industrial development and shortcomings in some core technologies. In the case of financial subsidies being withdrawn, the car purchase tax will continue for a certain period of time. The reduction and exemption policy will help accelerate the scale development and technological progress of the industry.

The three-department announcement implements the deployment of the executive meeting of the State Council, extending the new energy vehicle purchase tax reduction policy to the end of 2027, and the extension period is 4 years. Among them, the vehicle purchase tax is exempted for the first two years and halved for the next two years.

“With the tax exemption policy for new energy vehicles due to expire at the end of this year, formulate and release the future tax reduction policy for new energy vehicle purchases in advance, and clarify the 4-year preferential period, which improves the certainty of the preferential policies and empowers new energy vehicles. A clearer policy environment for automobiles is conducive to stabilizing the expectations of new energy automobile companies and consumers, and promoting the continued steady growth of the new energy automobile market,” said Xu Wen.

On the whole, the degree of reduction and exemption gradually declines year by year. “The high-quality development of my country’s new energy automobile industry cannot always rely on the support of financial subsidies and tax incentives.” Xu Wen believes that while continuing to maintain a certain degree of support for the new energy automobile industry through the continuation of the reduction and exemption policy, it is also necessary to pass preferential policies. Downhill promotes the development of the enterprise itself, and implements market-oriented operation as soon as possible.

Setting tax reduction and exemption limits for new energy passenger vehicles is an important part of this policy optimization. “The domestic new energy vehicle market has been clearly differentiated. There are some high-end luxury cars on the market, and the price of some new energy vehicles has exceeded one million yuan. It should be avoided that too many high-end luxury cars occupy preferential tax resources to reflect the fairness of the policy.” Xu Hongcai express.

The tax rate of vehicle purchase tax in my country is 10%, and the tax payable is calculated by multiplying the taxable price of the vehicle by the tax rate. The tax reduction and exemption limit set by the new policy is essentially that vehicles with a price of 300,000 yuan or less are not affected by the limit. The part above 100,000 yuan needs to pay vehicle purchase tax according to the prescribed tax rate.

“According to the data in 2022, we have made a calculation that the production of new energy passenger vehicles of 300,000 yuan or less accounted for about 87%. Setting this limit is important for the majority of consumers and consumers who purchase new energy passenger vehicles. The overall impact on the market is not great, but more precise arrangements have been made in the structure.” Xu Hongcai said.

To improve the accuracy and effectiveness of tax policies, tax policy orientation not only focuses on the expansion of “quantity”, but also focuses on the improvement of “quality”. New energy vehicles that enjoy the vehicle purchase tax reduction and exemption policy must meet the technical requirements for new energy vehicle products. The announcement clearly stated that “the technical requirements for new energy vehicle products shall be formulated by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in conjunction with the Ministry of Finance and the State Administration of Taxation based on the technological progress of new energy vehicles, the development of the standard system and the changes in vehicle models.”

“To consolidate and expand the advantages of my country’s new energy vehicle development, it is also necessary to give play to the role of preferential tax policies in promoting the research and development and innovation of new energy vehicle technology. The announcement of the regulations on the technical requirements of new energy vehicle products is conducive to promoting the technological progress of new energy vehicles , to promote the high-quality development of the new energy vehicle industry.” Xu Wen said.

Original title: The car purchase tax preferential policy is extended, and the total reduction and exemption is expected to reach 520 billion yuan——Precise policy implementation to help new energy vehicles expand and improve quality

