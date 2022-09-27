(Original title: The net inflow of funds from Beishang bucked the trend, and over 900 million yuan rushed to raise this stock. The new energy vehicle purchase tax exemption has been postponed, and the list of A-share related companies has been released)

The net inflow of Beishang funds against the trend yesterday was 4.277 billion yuan.

On September 26, the major A-share stock indexes fluctuated sharply during the session. The Shanghai index turned red for a while, then gradually fell in midday trading, and closed down 1.2%. The Shenzhen Component Index rose by more than 1% during the session. 0.4%, the ChiNext index once rose more than 2% during the session, and fell significantly after midday, closing up 0.83%. The transaction volume of the two cities has been sluggish. The market turnover has been less than 700 billion yuan for six consecutive trading days, and only 668.166 billion yuan yesterday.

The market trading sentiment has declined slightly. At this time, the four consecutive days of net outflows from northbound funds have ended, and they have reversed the direction and started to buy net. Yesterday, the net inflow was 4.277 billion yuan, of which the net inflow of Shanghai Stock Connect was 1.154 billion yuan, and the net inflow of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 1.154 billion yuan. The inflow was 3.123 billion yuan. Judging from the performance of the major stock indexes, the efficiency of the Shenzhen stock market on September 26 was indeed stronger than that of the Shanghai stock market.

From the perspective of active trading stocks, 10 active stocks were listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets yesterday, of which 12 stocks achieved net purchases, accounting for 60% of the total. The highest net purchase amount was Kweichow Moutai, with a total net purchase of 945 million yuan. Others include China CDF and Wuliangye, which topped the list in terms of net purchases, at 621 million yuan and 326 million yuan respectively.

It is worth noting that the actively traded stocks that received the top net purchases of funds from the North yesterday have experienced a decline in their shareholdings to varying degrees. For example, Moutai in Kweichow had net outflows for four consecutive trading days last week, with a total net outflow of nearly 700,000 shares. . In addition, Wuliangye and China CDFG both started to have net outflows for three consecutive trading days last Wednesday.

In addition, many white horse stocks bucked the trend and stabilized the broader market yesterday, while northbound funds took the opportunity to deploy at a low level. Stimulated before the National Day holiday, the tourism sector was strong as a whole, and CDFG rose 4.91% yesterday. Sungrow’s increase was even more obvious, closing up 6.26%, breaking through the half-year line in the intraday.

In the case of the overall net inflow, some individual stocks have been significantly reduced by northbound funds. Zijin Mining’s net sales of 564 million yuan ranked first, and the stock price fell 8.32%. In terms of news, Zijin Mining’s decline was mainly affected by the correction of international commodity prices. The Federal Reserve made frequent hawkish speeches, and the price of gold was significantly under pressure. COMEX gold has fallen by about 8 percentage points in a row in the past month.

The third extension of the purchase tax exemption for new energy vehicles

On September 26, the three departments of the Ministry of Finance, the State Administration of Taxation, and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology jointly issued an announcement on the continuation of the policy of exempting vehicle purchase tax for new energy vehicles. New energy vehicles are exempted from vehicle purchase tax. This is the third time that my country has extended the policy of exempting new energy vehicle purchase tax. Previously, the policy was first implemented in 2014, and was extended twice in 2017 and 2020. for eight years.

The latest data from the State Administration of Taxation shows that from June to August this year, about 3.553 million vehicles enjoyed the tax reduction policy, with a cumulative reduction of 23.04 billion yuan in vehicle purchase tax. In August, the amount of tax reduction and the vehicles enjoying preferential treatment increased by more than 10% month-on-month, 10.3% and 11.7% respectively.

Since June this year, sales of new energy vehicles have increased significantly, thanks to the exemption of purchase tax and the stimulus policies for local consumption. According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, my country’s new energy vehicle production has increased by more than 100% year-on-year since May, of which the year-on-year increase in June was as high as 120.8%, from 273,000 in June 2021 to 605,000 in June this year. The production of new energy vehicles hit a new record high in August, totaling 714,000 units, more than the total in 2016.

New energy vehicle stocks receive northbound funds to increase their positions

From the perspective of the A-share market, the performance of new energy vehicle stocks was relatively flat yesterday, with an average decline of 1.19%. Only 5 of the 16 stocks rose. BYD rose the highest at 2.46%, and other stocks rose within 1%.

According to the statistics of Securities Times·Databao, from the perspective of capital flow, 6 new energy vehicle stocks received capital from the north to increase their positions yesterday. Among them, Changan Automobile increased its positions over 10 million shares in a single day, and GAC Group’s net purchase was also more than 4 million shares.

Changan Automobile’s shareholdings from Beijing Capital increased by 12.7313 million shares. According to the average transaction price yesterday, the net inflow of Beijing Capital was 170 million yuan. Recently, Changan Automobile stated on the investor question and answer platform that the company’s hydrogen energy vehicle, the Deep Blue 03 hydrogen electric version, has a cruising range of more than 700 kilometers and can achieve ultra-fast energy replenishment in 3 minutes. The current order is in line with expectations.

GAC Group recently released the August production and sales report. In August, the production of automobiles increased by 86.82% year-on-year, and the sales volume increased by 78.02% year-on-year. Among them, the production and sales of new energy vehicles increased by more than 100% year-on-year. Recently, GAC Aian, a subsidiary of the company, released a new LOGO “AI Shenjian” and released the pure electric supercar HyperSSR, which enhanced the brand effectiveness.

