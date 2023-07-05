The Extraordinary Value of a Neglected Ferrari: Meet the Prized Mondial 500 Mondial Spider I

Title: Rare Ferrari Mondial Spider Series I from 1954 to be Auctioned at Record-breaking Price

Subtitle: The Baillon Collection presents an iconic yet neglected gem

Date: July 4, 2023

Time: 10:20 a.m.

In August, automotive enthusiasts will witness a historic moment as the Baillon Collection, curated by RM Sotheby’s, goes up for auction in Monterey, California. Among the stunning lineup of vehicles, several Ferraris, some in a state of disrepair, have caught the attention of collectors worldwide. Notably, this collection was last sold for a staggering 25.15 million euros in 2015 by Artcurial in Paris, making it one of the most valuable collection cars ever to be auctioned.

However, one Ferrari in the Baillon Collection stands out for its extraordinary value — a Ferrari Mondial 500 Mondial Spider Series I from 1954. This illustrious model had a notable racing history, having competed in the historic Mille Miglia races, Targa Florio, and Imola back in ’54, driven by Franco Cortese. This historic piece became the first-ever Ferrari to win a race, making it a significant milestone in the Italian brand’s legacy. Moreover, it is the second assembly of its kind and one of only 13 roofless units designed by the renowned Sergio Pininfarina.

The Ferrari Mondial 500 Mondial Spider Series I holds immense appeal for collectors due to its connection to Alberto Ascari’s consecutive world championships. Its estimated value currently ranges between US$1,200,000 and US$1,600,000. Notably, the model is finished with the classic Rosso Corsa paint over a Similpelle Beige vinyl interior.

According to authoritative Ferrari expert Marcel Massini, this particular Ferrari was originally sold by Enzo Ferrari himself to Franco Cornacchia, the director of Scuderia Guastalla and a renowned sports car dealer. Despite its current state of neglect, the question remains: how much would one be willing to pay for such a historically significant and rare piece?

Automotive enthusiasts and collectors alike eagerly await the upcoming auction, scheduled to take place from August 17 to 19. This unique opportunity to acquire a piece of automotive history, encapsulated in the neglected yet iconic Ferrari Mondial 500 Mondial Spider Series I from 1954, promises to set new records and captivate the world of luxury car collectors.

