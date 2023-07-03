Home » The extreme violence and rage of France
The extreme violence and rage of France

The extreme violence and rage of France

In this podcast, we offer you the intervention of Albert Tuscan on RadioRadicale, during the special on Friday 30 June 2023, hosted by Francesco De Leo. Faced with the murder of Nahel – the 17-year-old who died after shooting at a police checkpoint in Nanterre – and the protests of the population: “the French political class is responding badly, it is divided, fragmented and often powerless. We have seen this with the pension reform, it is even more evident with the dramatic episodes of the protests”.

