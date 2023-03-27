The words of the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan were eloquent: “We will not hesitate to make further requests for an arrest warrant when the evidence allows us to do so.” The arrest warrant issued by the Pre Trial Chamber of the International Criminal Court in The Hague on charges of deportation and illegal transfer of minors, sanctioned by Article 8 of the Rome Statute (war crimes), is only a preview of the initiatives undertaken by the prosecutors of the Hague which may have other consequences.

Beyond the arrest warrant

Already in the initial referral action promoted by 42 states, including Italy, the signatories requested the prosecutor to investigate the conflict that arose in Ukraine on every act integrating not only “war crimes”, but also “crimes against humanity” and “genocide”. Unfortunately, the chronicles of the aggression against Ukraine have highlighted an infinite series of humanitarian dramas attributable to many other war crimes (the attacks against the civilian population and infrastructures, the torture and degrading treatment of prisoners of war, the destruction not justified by “military necessity”) and an extensive series of “crimes against humanity”, so much so that the official reports from Ukraine received by the United Nations speak of over 70,000 international crimes committed by the invading Russian troops.

The configuration of crimes against humanity is outlined in Article 7 of the Statute of the ICC, and requires the assumption of the so-called context element, the “extensive and systematic attack against the civilian population“, where common crimes such as murder, sexual violence, and take on a different significance mass crimes: extermination, sexual slavery, forced prostitution, forced pregnancy, persecution against a group or community, forced disappearance of people, apartheid, etc.

“The Genocide Hypothesis”

As for the evocation of the “genocide” (Article 6 of the Statute) many analysts have intended to approach the question with caution, also because in the common sense the term is historically associated with the profound tragedy of the Holocaust. However, the sad events of humanity have led historical and legal scholars to identify many other cases of “deliberate decision to completely eliminate a group for its identity”, also arriving at the notion of “cultural genocide“, which includes persecutions against linguistic, political, cultural and socio-economic groups.

Based on these premises, the ICC Prosecutor’s Office is in the most delicate phase of the processing of evidencemoreover acquired with absolutely innovative methods based on joint investigative teams, where the international composition naturally prevailed, on coordination with the national prosecutors (especially interested in the testimonies of Ukrainian refugees), on the contribution of qualified experts in human rights of the United Nations , the Council of Europe, Eurojust and Eppo, the independent prosecutor of the European Union, as well as the contribution of lawyers and jurists from NGOs and independent institutions in the role of amicus curiae.

Among the latter contributions, a leading role has certainly been assumed by the Report of the New Lines Institute and the Raoul Wallenberg Centre. It is a’independent investigation conducted by a group of international jurists who are experts in human rights accredited by the main universities and international organisations, who also made use of teams of linguists and open source analysts. Their work aimed to question whether the Russian Federation is responsible for violations of the Genocide Convention in the invasion of Ukraine. The dossier, articulated in over 40 pages, in addition to documenting the deliberate attacks and systematic atrocities against the civilian population, focuses on all the extensive narrative of the official bodies of the Russian Federation in which the “Ukrainian existential threat” and the concepts of “denazification” and “dehumanization” were built. The conclusion of the experts is stark, and concludes that there are: 1) reasonable grounds to believe that Russia is responsible (i) for direct and public incitement to commit genocide and (ii) for a series of atrocities from which the intent to partially destroy the Ukrainian national group; and that there is: 2) a serious risk of genocide in Ukrainewhich triggers the legal obligation of all states to intervene to prevent genocide.

Systematic torture and violence

As for the contributions of international bodies, precisely in conjunction with the issuance of the first arrest warrants of the ICC, Report A/HRC/52/62 (ohchr.org) of the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry into Ukraine. The President of the Commission, the Norwegian Erik Møse former judge of the Tribunal for Rwanda and of the European Court of Human Rights, he declared: “The human losses and the general disregard for civilian life are shocking”. The data indicated in the chapter are essential Impact on the civilian population: 8,006 civilians killed and 13,287 injured in Ukraine since 24 February 2022 (and it should be noted that the actual figures may be considerably higher); 8 million refugees from Ukraine across Europe, 90% of whom are women and children; 18 million people in Ukraine in need of humanitarian assistance.

Unfortunately they are dramatic acquired evidence of systematic torture and other degrading and widespread acts “showing contempt for civilians”. So there is still talk of children deported, and forced to witness rapes and to remain next to the bodies of the victims. Other cases concern sexual and gender-based violence against women, men and girlsaged between 4 and 82, with enforced nudity and enforced humiliation as a method in house searches, filtration camps and checkpoints.

When asked by many journalists whether Moscow’s actions can be considered systematic and not episodic, Møse spoke of a “genocidal hypothesis”. It will be up to the International Criminal Court to reaffirm, with concrete facts, the commitment undertaken in the Preamble of the Statute: to honor the memory of millions of children, women and men, who over the course of this century have remained “victims of unimaginable atrocities that deeply disturb the conscience of humanity”.