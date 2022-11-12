The People’s Bank of China is scheduled to issue a set of gold and silver commemorative coins for the 2023 Chinese Guimao (Rabbit) Year on November 18, 2022.

There are 13 gold and silver commemorative coins in this set, including 8 gold commemorative coins and 5 silver commemorative coins, all of which are the legal tender of the People’s Republic of China.

Among them is a 10kg round gold commemorative coin with a face value of up to 100,000 yuan and a maximum circulation of 18 pieces. The patterns on the back are all realistic rabbit shapes, lined with a combination of moon and auspicious clouds. The front pattern is the national emblem of the People’s Republic of China, lined with traditional Chinese auspicious decorations, and the country name and year number are published.

Commemorative coin specifications and circulation:

The 10kg round gold commemorative coin is a refined coin, containing 10kg of pure gold, 180mm in diameter, with a face value of 100,000 yuan, a fineness of 99.9%, and a maximum circulation of 18 pieces.

The 2kg round gold commemorative coin is a refined coin containing 2kg of pure gold, with a diameter of 110mm, a face value of 20,000 yuan, a fineness of 99.9%, and a maximum circulation of 50 pieces.

The 1 kg plum blossom-shaped gold commemorative coin is a refined coin, containing 1 kg of pure gold, with a diameter of 100 mm in the circumscribed circle, a face value of 10,000 yuan, a fineness of 99.9%, and a maximum circulation of 118 pieces.

The 500-gram round gold commemorative coin is a refined coin, containing 500 grams of pure gold, a diameter of 80 mm, a face value of 5,000 yuan, a fineness of 99.9%, and a maximum circulation of 500 pieces.

The 150-gram rectangular gold commemorative coin is a refined coin, containing 150 grams of pure gold, with a size of 64 mm x 40 mm, a face value of 2,000 yuan, a fineness of 99.9%, and a maximum circulation of 600 pieces.

The 15-gram plum-shaped gold commemorative coin is a refined coin, containing 15 grams of pure gold, a circumscribed circle diameter of 27 mm, a face value of 200 yuan, a fineness of 99.9%, and a maximum circulation of 6,000 pieces.

The 10-gram fan-shaped gold commemorative coin is a refined coin, containing 10 grams of pure gold, with an outer radius of 51 mm, an inner radius of 36 mm, and a central angle of 30 degrees.

The 3-gram round gold commemorative coin is a refined coin containing 3 grams of pure gold, with a diameter of 18 mm, a face value of 50 yuan, a fineness of 99.9%, and a maximum circulation of 150,000 pieces.

The 1kg round silver commemorative coin is a refined coin, containing 1kg of sterling silver, 100mm in diameter, 300 yuan in denomination, 99.9% fine, and has a maximum circulation of 5,000 pieces.

The 150-gram rectangular silver commemorative coin is a refined coin, containing 150 grams of sterling silver, with a size of 80 mm × 50 mm, a face value of 50 yuan, a fineness of 99.9%, and a maximum circulation of 5,000 pieces.

The 30-gram plum-shaped silver commemorative coin is a refined coin, containing 30 grams of sterling silver, a circumscribed circle diameter of 40 mm, a face value of 10 yuan, a fineness of 99.9%, and a maximum circulation of 50,000 pieces.

The 30-gram fan-shaped silver commemorative coin is a refined coin, containing 30 grams of sterling silver, with an outer radius of 85 mm, an inner radius of 60 mm, and a central angle of 30 degrees.

The 15-gram round silver commemorative coin is a refined coin, containing 15 grams of sterling silver, a diameter of 33 mm, a face value of 5 yuan, a fineness of 99.9%, and a maximum circulation of 300,000 pieces.

The set of gold and silver commemorative coins were minted by Shenyang Mint Co., Ltd., Shanghai Mint Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Guobao Mint Co., Ltd., and distributed by China Gold Coin Group Co., Ltd.