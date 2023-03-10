Listen to the audio version of the article

On display for the first time in Ventimiglia the gadgets that make owners of large yachts happy. From Friday 14 to Sunday 16 April 2023, at the port of Cala del Forte, the nautical section of Confindustria Imperia is organizing the first edition of Toys and Tenders.

The exhibition event will be dedicated to the combination of the “toys” that are now usually found on board yachts (water games and swimming pools, sunbeds, underwater drones, water scooters, seabikes, seabreacher) with the means of support for larger ships ( dinghies, lifeboats for racing and touring boats and cabin cruisers with cargo hold).

Driving sector of the provincial economy

«The excellence of yachting in our area – explains Alessio Marziano, president of the nautical section of Confindustria Imperia – represents an important induced activity and is a driving force for the provincial economy. For this reason, the nautical section has launched the Yacht Net – Riviera dei Fiori project, aimed at enhancing this growing category».

The first edition of Toys and Tenders, continues Marziano, «will be an opportunity to bring captains and shipowners into contact with manufacturing and distribution companies, as well as to bring the general public closer together. The new port of Cala del Forte in Ventimiglia will be a perfect setting for this exhibition open to all».

Open to all

Toys and Tenders will be open Fridays 10am-8pm, Saturdays 10am-10pm, Sundays 10am-6pm and admission is free. For information, visit the website confindustria.imperia.it.