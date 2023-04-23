The fashion house Grieder now also offers second-hand fashion

Bongénie Grieder goes second-hand – which is why a luxury fashion house relies on second-hand clothes With the new offer in the Basel store, Grieder wants to meet changing consumer habits – and attract younger customers to the store. It will soon be extended to other branches.

Not only small shops, but also more and more large fashion houses offer second-hand clothing. Image: iStockphoto

It’s a business that’s growing at a rapid pace: selling second-hand clothes. By 2027, the global second-hand market is expected to double in sales to $350 billion, both online and in-store. This is the conclusion of a study by the US analyst Global Data on behalf of the Thredup platform.