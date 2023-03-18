Despite an aid package worth billions, the situation for the ailing Credit Suisse has not calmed down for the time being. According to media reports, what is probably the most momentous bank merger in Europe since the financial crisis was explored on Saturday.

Will CS be taken over by UBS?

A takeover of Credit Suisse by the competitor UBS should be sealed at the weekend, as various media such as the “Financial Times” (FT) reported. The newspaper cited people familiar with the talks.

Accordingly, the Swiss National Bank (SNB), the Financial Market Authority (Finma), UBS and Credit Suisse tried to reach a quick agreement. The US authorities would also work with their Swiss colleagues on a possible agreement, the Bloomberg news agency reported. An agreement would also be in the interests of the authorities in Washington, since the two banks operate in the United States and are considered systemically important.

The Swiss National Bank and the financial market supervisory authority had informed their international counterparts that a takeover by UBS was the only way to prevent a collapse in trust in CS. In the past week alone, during the turbulence, more than CHF 10 billion in deposits from CS flowed out every day, the report said.

Does the federal government have to step in?

Regulators in the US, UK and Switzerland are also reviewing the legal structure of the transaction, according to FT. This also includes various concessions to UBS. For example, they would like to be able to gradually meet all the necessary global capital regulations.

UBS is said to have asked the Federal Council to hedge against possible risks if it were to take over all or part of Credit Suisse, as Bloomberg also reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the post, UBS discussed scenarios to be covered against possible legal costs and potential losses after an eventual takeover.

What do the banks and the federal government say?

Meanwhile, the Swiss financial players and the Federal Council remained silent. Neither Credit Suisse nor UBS commented on the reports on Saturday. The Swiss National Bank (SNB) and the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (Finma) also did not comment on request.

No statement was initially available from the Swiss Federal Chancellery either. A spokeswoman for the finance department told the Keystone-SDA news agency that they were not commenting on the rumours.

The Swiss National Bank and Swiss regulator Finma are reportedly organizing the talks to boost confidence in the country’s banking sector. The supervisory authorities had informed their US and British counterparts that a merger of the two banks was their “Plan A”. Other options would also be discussed.

The Swiss National Bank wants to find an uncomplicated solution before the markets open on Monday. The Financial Times wrote that there was no guarantee that an agreement would be reached.

What do financial experts and politicians say?

Experts were critical of the future of the ailing Credit Suisse. The forecasts ranged from problems lasting several months to the end of the ailing Swiss bank, according to interviews published on Saturday.

François Savary, head of investment at Geneva-based asset manager Prime Partners, told Le Temps that the CS crisis would “probably last a few months”. However, it will not trigger a system-threatening domino effect.

The former Bank-Wegelin partner Konrad Hummler, on the other hand, saw no future for CS, as he told the “Neue Zürcher Zeitung”. Once the trust is gone, it’s gone. “Either the CS will be processed properly, there are standardized methods that guarantee that the healthy divisions of the bank can be saved. Or the settlement of CS is transferred to another big bank, and Finma and the state take over the guarantee without ifs and buts.”

The Zurich SVP National Councilor and Weltwoche publisher Roger Köppel called on the Federal Council and the Swiss financial authorities on Saturday to save CS as an independent Swiss bank and to defend the Swiss financial center. He accused the US of wanting to weaken the big Swiss banks.

Whether a merger of the two big banks would be possible at all was controversial. The former president of the financial market supervisory authority Finma, Eugen Haltiner, said in an interview with the “CH Media” titles that the competition commission Weko would probably not be happy with that. “In the case of CS and UBS, ComCo would certainly have important reservations because both institutes have a dominant position in the market.”

Will the largest financial institution in Europe emerge?

The lurching big bank Credit Suisse had recently suffered from a significant loss of investor confidence. The share price had fallen to a record low after the bank’s largest investor ruled out providing further capital and the institute continued to struggle with cash outflows.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) then made loans of up to CHF 50 billion available to the institute. For the central bank, financial regulators and government, it is also about preventing a general banking crisis.

A full merger would create one of the largest systemically important financial institutions in Europe. The balance sheet total of UBS – the largest Swiss bank – amounted to 1117 billion dollars in 2022, that of Credit Suisse to the equivalent of 531 billion francs. UBS made a profit of $7.6 billion in 2022. Credit Suisse, on the other hand, reported a loss of CHF 7.3 billion.

In the entire past financial year, Credit Suisse customers had withdrawn assets of around CHF 123 billion. The bank’s stock market value has fallen by around two-thirds to around seven billion francs in the past twelve months. At its peak in the mid-nineties, the bank was worth more than 110 billion francs.

At the end of last year, UBS employed a good 74,000 people worldwide, and Credit Suisse around 50,000 people.

(oli/sda/awp/dpa/ans)