The Fear of Short Sellers: Why They’re Betting Against Electric Vehicle and Solar Energy Stocks

Short sellers target electric vehicle and solar energy stocks as they spiral downward

They are among the most ruthless sharks on Wall Street, and they are also the most feared by shareholders and companies. We are talking about the short sellers who are currently betting against electric vehicle and solar energy stocks, which have been on a downward trend in recent months.

A new report from treasury and liquidity management platform Hazeltree shows that luxury EV startups Rivian (RIVN) and Lucid (LCID), along with EV giant Tesla (TSLA), were among the 10 Best Selling Names in Large-Cap and Mid-Cap Stocks in October. The report assigns an “agglomeration” score, which represents the values at which a high percentage of funds are taking short positions. Companies in the renewable energy and electric vehicle sectors are being among the most attacked by short sellers. ExxonMobil (XOM) was the most pressured large-cap stock in October, with a score of 99, replacing Tesla after four consecutive months as the most shorted stock. Among small-cap stocks, renewable energy companies Sunrun (RUN) and Sunnova Energy (NOVA) were among the top 10 best-selling stocks on the list of stocks with a high concentration of funds taking short positions.

Solar, wind and electric vehicle stocks have been on a downward trend recently due to industry challenges and a higher interest rate environment. Rivian has fallen about 35% since mid-July. Lucid has fallen approximately 49% in the same period. Sunrun and Sunnova have fallen more than 50% since mid-July.

To make money from the fall of the shares of a certain company, large investment funds borrow those securities from a third party and sell them immediately at the price they are in the market at that time. After a certain time, they will have to return those borrowed shares so they will buy them again and deliver them to the owner, hoping that the price has gone down during that period of time.

This is a high-risk operation because the price could also rise. Theoretically, a stock can only fall to zero, but it can rise to infinity, so the losses can be equally infinite. That is why in practice brokers require certain guarantees to “be short” and force the position to be closed automatically when they deviate from the required loss limits.

