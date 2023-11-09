Home » The Fear of Short Sellers: Why They’re Betting Against Electric Vehicle and Solar Energy Stocks
Business

The Fear of Short Sellers: Why They’re Betting Against Electric Vehicle and Solar Energy Stocks

by admin
The Fear of Short Sellers: Why They’re Betting Against Electric Vehicle and Solar Energy Stocks

Short sellers target electric vehicle and solar energy stocks as they spiral downward

They are among the most ruthless sharks on Wall Street, and they are also the most feared by shareholders and companies. We are talking about the short sellers who are currently betting against electric vehicle and solar energy stocks, which have been on a downward trend in recent months.

A new report from treasury and liquidity management platform Hazeltree shows that luxury EV startups Rivian (RIVN) and Lucid (LCID), along with EV giant Tesla (TSLA), were among the 10 Best Selling Names in Large-Cap and Mid-Cap Stocks in October. The report assigns an “agglomeration” score, which represents the values at which a high percentage of funds are taking short positions. Companies in the renewable energy and electric vehicle sectors are being among the most attacked by short sellers. ExxonMobil (XOM) was the most pressured large-cap stock in October, with a score of 99, replacing Tesla after four consecutive months as the most shorted stock. Among small-cap stocks, renewable energy companies Sunrun (RUN) and Sunnova Energy (NOVA) were among the top 10 best-selling stocks on the list of stocks with a high concentration of funds taking short positions.

Solar, wind and electric vehicle stocks have been on a downward trend recently due to industry challenges and a higher interest rate environment. Rivian has fallen about 35% since mid-July. Lucid has fallen approximately 49% in the same period. Sunrun and Sunnova have fallen more than 50% since mid-July.

To make money from the fall of the shares of a certain company, large investment funds borrow those securities from a third party and sell them immediately at the price they are in the market at that time. After a certain time, they will have to return those borrowed shares so they will buy them again and deliver them to the owner, hoping that the price has gone down during that period of time.

See also  Solar energy: China Securities Regulatory Commission approves the company's non-public offering of no more than about 902 million new shares - Xinhua English.news.cn

This is a high-risk operation because the price could also rise. Theoretically, a stock can only fall to zero, but it can rise to infinity, so the losses can be equally infinite. That is why in practice brokers require certain guarantees to “be short” and force the position to be closed automatically when they deviate from the required loss limits.

You may also like

Packaging, Brussels decides on the new regulation. Red...

The Ultimate Performance: iQOO 12 Pro Review

Cruise, under scrutiny, suffers loss of trust and...

Africa Investment Forum: focus on value chains and...

The Peso Depreciates Against the Strengthened Dollar: Uncertainty...

Regionals Campania, Sangiuliano challenges Fico: De Luca remains...

US Stock Market Gains as Nasdaq Rises and...

Car leasing offers on Black Friday 2023

TJX Companies Announces Closure of Several Stores in...

Credit Agricole, net profit jumps to 6.5 billion...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy