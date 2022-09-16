Aggressive interest rate hikes by central banks will drive the global economy into recession in 2023. World Bank which comes less than a week after the monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reservewhich is expected to raise key interest rates again by another 75 basis points.

Instead, the IMF said it expects some countries to enter recession in 2023, but it is too early to say whether there will be a widespread global recession.

Such synchronized rate hikes have not been seen for 5 decades

The World Bank said in a report released yesterday that the global economy has experienced its strongest slowdown since 1970. “The three largest economies in the world – the United States, China and the euro zone – have suffered a sharp slowdown,” explains the World Bank and under these circumstances, even a moderate blow to the global economy in the next year could cause it to fall into recession.

Central banks have raised rates “with a degree of synchronicity never seen in the last five decades” to cope with the surge in prices, says the Washington-based institute.

Indermit Gill, chief economist at the World Bank, said he was concerned about the “Generalized stagflation”a period of low growth and high inflation, in the global economy.

Global core inflation double the pre-pandemic average

Unless supply disruptions and labor market pressures subside, such interest rate hikes could leave the global core inflation rate (excluding energy) at around 5% in 2023, nearly double what it is. five-year average before the pandemic, notes the World Bank study. To reduce global inflation to a rate consistent with their targets, central banks may need to raise interest rates by an additional 2 percentage points, the World Bank estimates. If this were accompanied by stress on financial markets, global GDP growth would slow to 0.5% in 2023, a decline of 0.4% in per capita terms that would meet the technical definition of a global recession.

The World Bank also called on central banks to coordinate their actions and “communicate policy decisions clearly” to “reduce the degree of tightening needed.”

“The global growth is slowing sharplywith a further slowdown is likely as more countries fall into recession. My deep concern is that these trends persist, with devastating long-term consequences for people in emerging markets and developing economies, ”said World Bank President David Malpass. “To achieve low inflation rates, currency stability and faster growth, policy makers could shift the focus from reducing consumption to increasing output. Policies should seek to generate additional investment and improve productivity and capital allocation, which are key to growth and poverty reduction ”.