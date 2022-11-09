The Fed may slow the pace of rate hikes, but will raise the rate hike target;

Economists expect the Fed to slow or stop quantitative tightening by mid-2023;

Japan kept interest rates low and hinted at policy adjustments, supporting the yen.

Yingwei Financial Investing.com – Last week, the Fed’s latest meeting was again, and Chairman Powell also emphasized that he will continue to raise the interest rate target. The market expects that if this progress is continued, the policy rate will exceed 5% next spring.

With both growing rapidly, there is no longer talk of an immediate abandonment of tight monetary policy. Last week’s rate hike brought the federal funds rate target to 3.75% – 4.0%.

Powell hinted that the Fed could slow the pace of rate hikes starting at its December meeting, but he urged investors to focus on the end point for rates, which will move higher, making it harder for the U.S. economy to avoid a hard landing. “We still have a long way to go,” he said in a post-FOMC news conference. “I want people to understand our commitment to getting the job done. We don’t make the mistake of not doing enough, we don’t make the mistake of withdrawing us.” Mistakes of hard-line policies, don’t do it too soon.”

It followed suit last Thursday, raising rates by 0.75%, and it continued to play catch-up, raising rates by 0.75% last week. Neither of the two central banks seems to have much choice, as they both face high inflation and the Russian-Ukrainian conflict has also left them with severe energy shortages; at the same time, as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates to push the dollar higher, central banks If you don’t want to suffer more losses, you can only follow the interest rate hike.

Afterwards, it fell slightly, but ING expects this week that the dollar will continue to strengthen, and the bank expects the exchange rate to fall below 0.95.

However, market players also predict that the Fed will have to suspend the use of its bond portfolio until the middle of next year, even as it raises the monthly no-investment limit for maturing bond yields to $95 billion from $47.5 billion in September. The rationale is that if rate hikes stop mid-next year, a change in quantitative tightening will be required, a process known to everyone. In addition, analysts worry that capital outflows could reduce bank reserves too quickly.

Unlike the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, it insists on a policy of maintaining low interest rates. Japan spent $43 billion in October to support the yen, keeping the exchange rate below 150 yen, the first time Japan has intervened in currency markets since 1998.

And analysts believe that the yen may fall further, rising to more than 150 yen per dollar. The Chancellor of the Exchequer said last week that the government would remain vigilant and closely monitor pressure from Fed moves.

Meanwhile, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda also hinted last week that inflationary pressures from a weaker yen could force the BOJ to slightly adjust its yield curve control policy. Under the policy, the Bank of Japan kept short-term interest rates at minus 0.1% and 10-year bond yields at zero. But Japan will maintain its accommodative policies.

[This article is from Yingwei Caiqing Investing.com, to read more, please log on to cn.Investing.com or download Yingwei Caiqing App]

(Translation: Li Shanwen)