The Fed Freezes Stock Exchanges Down in Piazza Affari Hong Kong’s thud

Declining opening for Piazza Affari

The Milan Stock Exchange opens down after yesterday’s negative session. In the first bars the index Ftse Mib loses 0.84%. The European stock markets are affected by the uncertainties about global growth, with the weakness of Wall Street negative on the eve and the thud of the Asian markets, with Hong Kong down about 3%.

Stm down, purchases on Hera and Tenaris

Among the largest capitalization stocks the worst is StMicroelectronics which drops more than 1.7%. Bad too Prysmianwhile among the positive titles, albeit marginally, they stand out Hera e Tenaris.

The spread increased to 163 basis points.

Federal Reserve

The minutes of the June meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee highlighted the fact that at that time some members were in favor of a rate hike of a quarter of a percentage pointAnd. In their view, the labor market remained “very tight”, economic activity was stronger than expected and there were few signs of any serious decline in inflation. It must be said that these same members ultimately voted in favor of pausing the rate hike.

The market has taken note of the novelties and has led to almost 90% probability of a rate hike to 5.25%-5.50% at the July FOMC meeting. Last week the odds were 81%. Traders working on the cost of money give 73% the possibility of a confirmation of rates in September, more or less what they thought last week.

The bond marketi moved accordingly, with the yield on the 10-year US bond rising more than ten basis points, to 3.95%, compared to the end of last week.

Incoming macroeconomic data in the next few hours, starting with Friday’s jobs data, could provide further arguments for hard-line inflation FOMC members.

Slowing economy

In June, the US economy is expected to have created 225,000 new jobs, unemployment is expected to have fallen slightly to 3.6%. These are the expectations of the consensus. “Whatever their value, the big picture is slowdown”, said Steven Bell, Chief Economist EMEA in a statement Columbia Threadneedle Investments. The recession is about to arrive in the United States also because, according to the economist, “the support for consumer spending deriving from all the liquidity accumulated during the pandemic – the so-called “piggy banks from Covid” – they have run out”. The Federal Reserve should take note of this, decreeing a stop on rate hikes during the second half of the year. As for 2024, “before the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank in March, the market forecast that the Fed funds rate would close 2024 at 4.25%; the latter then fell precipitously to 2.8%, but has since returned above 4%” adds Bell. The economist concludes by stating that US rates next year will be lower than market expectations, “certainly lower than the Fed would lead us to believe.”

The dollar is slightly appreciating against the euro, the cross is at 1.084 this morning. Gold unchanged. Brent oil down slightly to 76.5 dollars a barrel.

