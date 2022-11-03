Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,

First Financial 2022-11-03

The Fed continued to raise interest rates by 75 basis points as the market expected. Risk assets initially rose after the Fed’s statement, but after Powell’s speech, market expectations that the Fed would ease rate hikes quickly dissipated, and gold prices also experienced a roller coaster. How to interpret the Fed’s interest rate meeting this time? Why is the price of gold so volatile? How to judge the future trend of gold price?

The Fed hints or slows down the pace of interest rate hikes, can gold prices decompress?丨Let’s talk about the city