FED Inflation Targeting is a Mistake! Wall Street boss: 2% is too low, but it's too late for a correction



News from the Financial Associated Press, Shanghai, February 15 (edited by Huang Junzhi)Wall Street’s reaction to Tuesday’s consumer price index (CPI) showed investors are aware that inflation is likely to stay above the Fed’s target for an extended period. As of the close of US stocks on Tuesday, only the Nasdaq rose slightly among the three major indexes.

Before the market on Tuesday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released the latest data saying that the U.S. CPI rose 6.4% year-on-year in January, the seventh consecutive month of decline; the core CPI rose 5.6% year-on-year, lower than the previous value of 5.7%, but both data higher than market expectations.

The slowdown in the cooling rate of inflation has indeed raised concerns among investors and Fed officials. Several policy makers issued “hawk calls” on Tuesday, saying that they need to continue to raise interest rates gradually to achieve the central bank’s inflation target, and hinted that the peak rate should be higher than 5%. .

However, two heavyweight economists put forward an “alternative view” that day, saying that the 2% inflation target itself was part of the problem.

Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz, said the Fed has missed its (established 2%) inflation target for such a long period. It will be difficult to adjust the inflation target now. Even if it decides to adjust its inflation target now, the Fed’s credibility loss will be greater than in the past.

He believes that the Fed will stick to the 2% inflation target, but it will be difficult to achieve.

“When you miss your target for a long time, it’s very difficult to change the target. Once you do, your credibility will take a bigger hit. If people sat down today, they would not come up with a 2% (inflation target) ), they would say 3% to 4%,” he added.

Kenneth Rogoff, a professor at Harvard University and a former Fed economist, also said on Tuesday, “Looking back, the Fed should have set an inflation target of 3% instead of the current 2%.”

“If you change it (inflation targeting), that means you may change it again.” He added, “I expect the Fed will allow a longer period of high inflation, but they will say it will go back to 2% , it just takes longer. That will be their rhetoric.”