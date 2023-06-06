The Fed is expected to maintain high interest rates for a longer period of time The dollar index is again close to the 3-month high Provider Investing.com

© Reuters Fed expected to keep rates high for longer; dollar near 3-month high again



Investing.com – The U.S. dollar rose in European morning trading on Monday (5th), after strong U.S. non-farm payrolls added support for pricing in a hawkish Federal Reserve.

As of 17:28 Beijing time (05:28 am Eastern Time), the dollar, which measures the trend of the dollar against six major currencies on a trade-weighted basis, was up 0.24% at 104.205; it was up 0.23% at 104.25, close to a three-month high.

The benchmark U.S. Treasury yield was at 3.742%, compared with 4.089%.

The dollar got a boost after the U.S. announcement and U.S. Treasury yields also surged, as a strong labor market combined with a stronger-than-expected release of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge in early May suggested the U.S. central bank would keep interest rates higher for longer.

A meeting is also due next week, while expectations for another rate hike are also rising, especially given that hopes are growing for a soft landing for the U.S. economy after Congress last week approved a debt-ceiling agreement to stave off a U.S. default.

On the other hand, the Fed entered a quiet period this week, with no speeches from Fed officials to provide clues about the policy outlook, so investors remained focused on economic data. On Monday evening, the U.S. will report that the industry is expected to continue its solid expansion.

It fell 0.15% to 1.0694. Expectations for further policy tightening have also receded as last week’s surprise-than-anticipation cooled.

The president of the European Central Bank said after the release of the CPI data that the tightening cycle still needs to be covered, but the comments of other ECB officials were more dovish.

In addition, Lagarde will speak at a hearing of the European Parliament’s Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee tonight, and investors need to continue to pay attention to her remarks. at the same time,.

It fell 0.49% to 1.2397. Although, it has been higher than the dry and prosperous line for four consecutive months.

It rose 0.24% to 140.32, as people’s safe-haven demand for the yen weakened after the passage of the US debt ceiling bill.

It fell 0.42% to 0.6590. The interest rate meeting will be held on Tuesday. It is expected to keep the interest rate stable. Although it unexpectedly rises, the possibility of raising the interest rate is still very small.

Up 0.53% to 7.1221, the yuan is still close to a six-month low, focusing on China‘s currency and data this week.

It rose 0.62% to 21.1723, not far from the record high of 21.8. This followed Turkey’s appointment of Mehmet Şimşek as finance minister, raising concerns about policy uncertainty. Mehmet Şimşek said Turkey would have to drastically change its economic policies to bring down rampant inflation, adding that “Turkey has no choice but to return to a rational basis.”

