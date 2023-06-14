The Fed leaves rates unchanged, Wall Street goes down

The Fed leaves rates unchanged

The Fed meets expectations and leaves interest rates unchanged in the 5%-5.25% range. But Federal Reserve board members now expect rates on average between 5.5% and 5.75% at the end of the year, more than previously. Forecasts are now for two small hikes by the end of 2023

The spread of the Fed’s decision sent the markets in disarray, with the Dow Jones falling as much as -1.08%. While the Nasdaq, in positive territory for most of the session, has come to lose more than half a percentage point.

Inflation and growth

The decision to leave rates unchanged was widely expected by the markets. This is the first stop on the rate hike since March 2022. The stop, explains the Fed, will be used to analyze the most recent data on economic performance and the slowdown in inflationary pressures. The average Fed member now sees a 100 basis point rate cut in 2024. In their forecasts for the US economy, Fed members estimate US GDP growth of 1% versus 0.4%. previous. The estimate for inflation is 3.9% growth for the end of the year, versus the current 4.7%. The previous estimate for year-end was 3.6%.