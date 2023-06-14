Home » The Fed leaves rates unchanged, Wall Street goes down
Business

The Fed leaves rates unchanged, Wall Street goes down

by admin
The Fed leaves rates unchanged, Wall Street goes down

The Fed leaves rates unchanged

The Fed meets expectations and leaves interest rates unchanged in the 5%-5.25% range. But Federal Reserve board members now expect rates on average between 5.5% and 5.75% at the end of the year, more than previously. Forecasts are now for two small hikes by the end of 2023

The spread of the Fed’s decision sent the markets in disarray, with the Dow Jones falling as much as -1.08%. While the Nasdaq, in positive territory for most of the session, has come to lose more than half a percentage point.

Inflation and growth

The decision to leave rates unchanged was widely expected by the markets. This is the first stop on the rate hike since March 2022. The stop, explains the Fed, will be used to analyze the most recent data on economic performance and the slowdown in inflationary pressures. The average Fed member now sees a 100 basis point rate cut in 2024. In their forecasts for the US economy, Fed members estimate US GDP growth of 1% versus 0.4%. previous. The estimate for inflation is 3.9% growth for the end of the year, versus the current 4.7%. The previous estimate for year-end was 3.6%.

See also  Mps, Corrado Passera: 'negotiations with UniCredit are well underway, but with a rich dowry I would not be surprised by other interested banks'

You may also like

Tim, Pansa on the board in place of...

AIGCحǧģս輼 ҵӦþĴĻ_Ƶ_֤ȯ֮

Cairo: “Am I interested in Mfe? Fantasy television....

Putin: Russian oligarchs still do good business here

Google: EU requests transfer of part of advertising...

Elections – Mayor of Miami running for president

Race to energy efficiency: increase the pace of...

Foundry industry: “Making us vulnerable in Germany right...

Economy – consumer center fears AI-generated fake reviews

“Government stronger without Berlusconi. Renzi will not be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy