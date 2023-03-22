Home Business The Fed raises interest rates by 0.25%: Powell’s new tightening
The Fed raises interest rates by 0.25%: Powell's new tightening

The Fed raises interest rates by 0.25%: Powell's new tightening

The Fed raises interest rates by 0.25%. Cut the 2023-2024 growth estimates

The Federal Reserve approved another interest rate hike by a quarter of a percentage point, but signaled that the banking system turmoil could end its campaign to raise interest rates sooner than seemed likely two weeks ago. The decision announced tonight marked the company’s ninth consecutive rate hike Fed and bring the reference rate on the Fed Funds within a range of 4.75% to 5%, the highest level since September 2007.

La Fed however, it suggests that he may be done raising interest rates in the near term. In the communiqué released at the end of the two-day meeting, the FOMC declares that the central bank “expects that further tightening of monetary policies” might be appropriate. A different formula compared to the one used on the eight previous occasions, when the “continuation of the increase” in rates was instead defined as adequate. The Fed stresses that it is too early to tell how much recent banking tensions will slow the economy.

Ma “the US banking system”, he assures “is solid and resilient”. According to the FOMC, “recent developments are likely to lead to a tightening of credit conditions for households and businesses and to weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation”. But “the extent of these effects is uncertain.” All 11 members of the Federal Open Market Committee approved the decision. According to the new projections, 17 of the 18 members who attended the meeting expect the Fed Funds rate to rise to at least 5.1% by the end of the year, implying another quarter point increase.

