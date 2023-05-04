Home » The Fed raises rates again by 25 points, the highest since 2006
The Fed raises rates again by 25 points, the highest since 2006

The Fed raises rates again by 25 points, the highest since 2006

The Fed raises rates again, the goal is to bring inflation back to 2%

Here comes a new monetary tightening: the Fed he raised by 25 points base interest rates by bringing them into a range tbetween 5 and 5.25 per cent. The US Central Bank, reads the release released at the end of the meeting, will closely monitor incoming information and assess the implications for monetary policy. In determining to what extent further tightening of reporting policy is appropriate inflation at 2% over time, the Committee will take into account of the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments. In addition, the statement continued, the Committee will continue to reduce its holdings of Treasury and agency debt and mortgage-backed securities, as described in previously announced plans. The Committee is strongly committed to bringing inflation back to its 2% target. In the first quarter – explains the Fed in the statement released after the last meeting – economic activity expanded at a modest pace. Job growth has been robust in recent months and the unemployment rate it remained low. Inflation remains high and the Committee remains very alert to inflation risks. Subscribe to the newsletter

