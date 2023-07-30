Home » The Fed raises rates by 0.25%, the war against inflation is not over
The Fed raises rates by 0.25%, the war against inflation is not over

The Fed raises rates by 0.25%, the war against inflation is not over

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the United States Federal Reserve

The Fed raises rates by 0.25%, to a 22-year high. A new squeeze is possible

The Fed she returned to raise interest rates following the June break, taking them to their highest level in 22 years for fight inflation. The Fed’s main policy rate, up a quarter of a percentage point, is now in the range of 5.25% to 5.50%, its highest since January 2001. The decision was unanimous by the 11 voting members of the Monetary Policy Committee, the FOMC.

This is the eleventh increase derates from March 2022, but Fed officials did not specify in their statement whether they intend to continue raising rates in the coming months. “The committee will continue to evaluate the additional information and its implications for monetary policy,” the Fed said in a note following the two-day FOMC meeting.

