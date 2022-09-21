Home Business The Fed raises rates by 0.75%, the highest since 2008
Business

The Fed raises rates by 0.75%, the highest since 2008

by admin
The Fed raises rates by 0.75%, the highest since 2008

The US Central Bank (Fed) raised the cost of borrowing by 75 basis points. The decision was in the expectation of most market observers. The US rate is now between 3 and 3.25 percent. These are the highest since 2008. The Central Bank had already raised the interest rate by 0.75 percentage points in June and July. During this year, the Fed has already raised the level of rates five times, which at the beginning of the year were still in a range of between 0.0 and 0.25%.

The aim of the move is to stem the inflation rush. In August, the US inflation rate stood at 8.3%. The Fed is aiming for a rate of two percentage points.

The Fed said it expects significantly lower economic growth this year than it assumed three months ago. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the world‘s largest economy is expected to grow by 0.2%. This would be 1.5 percentage points lower than the June forecast. In the previous year, the economy had grown by a strong 5.7%.

The Fed also expects inflation this year to be slightly higher than forecasts three months ago. Despite the hikes in the benchmark interest rate, the inflation rate is expected to average 5.4% in 2022, an increase of 0.2 percentage points from the previous June forecast.

Today’s decision was eagerly awaited by the financial markets which, however, had already largely priced the upside. The choice of a more aggressive monetary policy, however, frightens the stock exchanges: the fear is that the tightening could lead to a global recession.

See also  Pre-increment!Yunnan Energy Investment: It is estimated that the net profit in the first quarter of 2022 will be 122 million yuan to 131 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 30.54% to 40.17% | Daily Economic News

You may also like

‘What the markets tell us ahead of the...

The first color matching of Xiaomi Civi 2...

Positive start in America with all major indices...

The timing is too short for the maneuver,...

iPhone 14 “harvest” scalpers – Apple iPhone

The estimate of how much Italy’s deficit would...

Leading equipment manufacturing enterprises, it is recommended to...

Energy: costs increased by 95%, red alert for...

Changes in Hong Kong Stocks | The shipping...

The Fed raises rates by 0.75%: the cost...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy