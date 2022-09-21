The US Central Bank (Fed) raised the cost of borrowing by 75 basis points. The decision was in the expectation of most market observers. The US rate is now between 3 and 3.25 percent. These are the highest since 2008. The Central Bank had already raised the interest rate by 0.75 percentage points in June and July. During this year, the Fed has already raised the level of rates five times, which at the beginning of the year were still in a range of between 0.0 and 0.25%.

The aim of the move is to stem the inflation rush. In August, the US inflation rate stood at 8.3%. The Fed is aiming for a rate of two percentage points.

The Fed said it expects significantly lower economic growth this year than it assumed three months ago. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the world‘s largest economy is expected to grow by 0.2%. This would be 1.5 percentage points lower than the June forecast. In the previous year, the economy had grown by a strong 5.7%.

The Fed also expects inflation this year to be slightly higher than forecasts three months ago. Despite the hikes in the benchmark interest rate, the inflation rate is expected to average 5.4% in 2022, an increase of 0.2 percentage points from the previous June forecast.

Today’s decision was eagerly awaited by the financial markets which, however, had already largely priced the upside. The choice of a more aggressive monetary policy, however, frightens the stock exchanges: the fear is that the tightening could lead to a global recession.