The Fed’s interest rate decision

If the choice of the ECB was taken almost for granted, that of the Fed on interest rates came after days of uncertainty given the delicate situation of American and European banks on the markets. In the end Jerome Powell and the Federal Open Market Committee opted for an increase of 25 basis pointsthus bringing the cost of money within a range between 4.75% and 5%.

The Fed also announced that there will most likely be further hikes to counter inflation and bring it back to 2%. In the note announcing the mini 25 basis point hike, the FOMC “expects that a further tightening of the policy could be appropriate in order to achieve a sufficiently restrictive monetary policy position to bring inflation back to 2%”. However, the Fed also considered a pause in rate hikes at this meeting, Powell explained. The extent of any future increases will be decided on the basis of the data.

Powell’s Lecture

At the opening of the press conference, Powell wanted to reassure Americans about the stability of the banking system: “Our banks are strong and resilient. We have seen that isolated problems, if not addressed, risk undermining the trust and stability of the system. This is why the Fed has stepped in and is ready to use all the tools at its disposal to keep the banking system safe. Savers are safe.” However, the institute led by Powell supports a tightening of controls and rules for banks: “It is clear that we need it”

Focusing on interest rates and the monetary policy that the Fed will adopt from now on, Powell highlighted how the fight against inflation will be “long” because it is still too high and “bumpy”. However, what happened to the banking system will influence the Fed’s choices. If on the one hand there are positive signs for the American economy, on the other what happened will, for the Fed, tighten credit conditions for households and businesses and therefore he will have to take this into account in the next steps. And so it’s possible that the Fed “has less work to do” in terms of monetary policy, but at the same time doesn’t expect any rate cuts this year. “Decisions will be made meeting by meeting totally based on the data,” Powell explained.

Forecasts on growth and interest rates

Along with the rate hike, the Fed has also updated its forecasts. Despite what happened with SVB and the difficulties of other banks such as First Republic, the US banking system is solid and resilient for the Fed. However, recent events will weigh on growth: “Recent developments will probably translate into more stringent credit conditions for households and businesses, and will weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation.”

So much so that the central institute has slightly revised its growth estimates for the United States for 2023 and 2024 downwards to +0.4% and +1.2% respectively. The unemployment rate is expected to be 4.5% this year. As regards interest rate projections, according to the Fed, 2023 should close with interest rates at 5.1%, to then drop to 4.3% at the end of 2024. On the other hand, inflation estimates for 2023 have risen: from 3.1% to 3.3%.