As expected, the Federal Reserve raised fed funds rates by 50 basis points, to the new range of between 4.25% and 4.5%.

The monetary tightening, smaller than the previous four consecutive rate hikes of 75 basis points, brought US rates to a 15-year record.

The Fed led by Jerome Powell continues to carry on the fight against the flame of inflation which, although it has subsided in recent months, remains well above the inflation target set by the central bank itself, equal to 2%.

In yesterday’s session, the data relating to US inflation measured by the CPI consumer price index was released from the US macroeconomic front.

The CPI rose in November by 7.1% on an annual basis, less than the +7.3% expected by the consensus, and slowing down compared to the 7.7% increase in October.

On a monthly basis, the increase was equal to +0.1%, less than the expected +0.3% and decidedly weakening compared to the growth recorded in October, equal to +0.4%.

On an annual basis, the core component of the consumer price index – inflation excluding the more volatile components represented by the prices of energy and food goods – slowed down from the 6.3% rise in October to a growth of +6 %.

On a monthly basis, the core CPI trend was 0.2% growth, slower than the estimated +0.3% and sharply down on the previous +0.4%.

The data was published yesterday, Tuesday 13 December, the day on which the FOMC, the monetary policy arm of the US central bank, met to formulate the rate decision that was announced a little while ago.