The Fed stops rates and lets the economy run. GDP +2.1%

Everything as expected. The Fed leaves interest rates stuck in the range between 5.255 and 5.5% but he doesn’t stop being ‘hawkish’ enough to not rule out another increase by 2023. American bankers always embrace with conviction the possibility of containing inflation without triggering a recession. So far they have been right as growth forecasts for this year have more than doubled from 1% to 2.1%. Inflation is expected to fall progressively: 3.7% this year, 2.6% in 2024 and 2.3% in 2025.

But three witches are hovering over the economy. The first derives from the strike involving the three main US car manufacturers. At the base is the request for a substantial salary increase to recover the purchasing power eroded by inflation. The manufacturers resist, fearing the crowding-out effect for production from China. So far 13 thousand workers have crossed their arms but without an agreement with the metalworking unions these numbers could grow.

The second critical issue involves Congress. US parliamentarians only have until September 30th, when the current spending authorizations for the federal budget expire, to find an agreement without triggering the shutdown, i.e. the closure of numerous federal activities.

The third unknown concerns student loans. Refunds are about to resume after a 3-year suspension due to the pandemic. These three unknowns could cause unpredictable reactions: weaken consumption, push up car prices fueling inflation and compromise business and consumer confidence, making the difference between a “soft landing” (which the Treasury Secretary insists on Janet Yellen) and a recession which at this point appears less and less likely given the doubling of GDP estimates for 2023.

