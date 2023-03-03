Federal Councilor Karin Keller-Sutter also wants to subject notaries and lawyers to the Money Laundering Act.

The Finance Department is working on a corresponding template.

Two years ago, Parliament had prevented an extension to include legal advisors when revising the Money Laundering Act.

At the behest of the Federal Council, the Finance Department has been working on a template for a central register for identifying the beneficial owners of legal entities since October. Lawyers and notaries are also part of the template, said Finance Minister Keller-Sutter in an interview with the Tamedia newspapers published on Saturday.

“We don’t have to bang our heads against the wall. It’s no good if Parliament scraps it again. But the Federal Council is of the opinion that it is necessary, »said the finance minister. The financial center is of enormous importance for the country. “Money laundering is a reputational risk for the financial center. We have an interest in keeping the attack surface as small as possible.”

In an interview, Keller-Sutter described the general financial situation of the federal government as tense. The numbers are out of kilter because there are too many new, unfunded expenses. “For the 2024 estimate, we therefore have to save two billion francs in order to comply with the debt brake. In the two following years it is even three billion. » The Federal Council wants to propose a stabilization program for the years to come.

Revised law effective this year

The revised Money Laundering Act came into force at the beginning of 2023. The revision included measures for financial intermediaries in the areas of beneficial ownership, timeliness of customer data and reports of suspected money laundering. However, Parliament did not want any new rules for lawyers, notaries and other advisors.

