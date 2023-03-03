Home Business The Federal Council is working on a proposal – the Money Laundering Act is to be extended to include notaries and lawyers – News
Business

The Federal Council is working on a proposal – the Money Laundering Act is to be extended to include notaries and lawyers – News

by admin
The Federal Council is working on a proposal – the Money Laundering Act is to be extended to include notaries and lawyers – News

  • Federal Councilor Karin Keller-Sutter also wants to subject notaries and lawyers to the Money Laundering Act.
  • The Finance Department is working on a corresponding template.
  • Two years ago, Parliament had prevented an extension to include legal advisors when revising the Money Laundering Act.

At the behest of the Federal Council, the Finance Department has been working on a template for a central register for identifying the beneficial owners of legal entities since October. Lawyers and notaries are also part of the template, said Finance Minister Keller-Sutter in an interview with the Tamedia newspapers published on Saturday.

“We don’t have to bang our heads against the wall. It’s no good if Parliament scraps it again. But the Federal Council is of the opinion that it is necessary, »said the finance minister. The financial center is of enormous importance for the country. “Money laundering is a reputational risk for the financial center. We have an interest in keeping the attack surface as small as possible.”

Debt brake and stabilization program


open box
Box zuklappen

In an interview, Keller-Sutter described the general financial situation of the federal government as tense. The numbers are out of kilter because there are too many new, unfunded expenses. “For the 2024 estimate, we therefore have to save two billion francs in order to comply with the debt brake.

In the two following years it is even three billion. » The Federal Council wants to propose a stabilization program for the years to come.

See also  Shanghai Stock Exchange Disciplinary Actions Against Amethyst Storage-Related Persons Responsible for Providing Large-amount Guarantees in Violations for Many Times_China Economic Net - National Economic Portal

Revised law effective this year

The revised Money Laundering Act came into force at the beginning of 2023. The revision included measures for financial intermediaries in the areas of beneficial ownership, timeliness of customer data and reports of suspected money laundering. However, Parliament did not want any new rules for lawyers, notaries and other advisors.

Debt brake and stabilization program

In an interview, Keller-Sutter described the general financial situation of the federal government as tense. The numbers are out of kilter because there are too many new, unfunded expenses. “For the 2024 estimate, we therefore have to save two billion francs in order to comply with the debt brake.

In the two following years it is even three billion. » The Federal Council wants to propose a stabilization program for the years to come.

You may also like

Out for Ruuky: No buyer for insolvent fintech

Neither state of the Jews nor state of...

Postal Validation: A Full Reference for 2023

Today’s horoscope March 3, 2023 sign by sign...

Hong Kong stocks close: Hang Seng Index closes...

German export surplus at the highest level in...

Eurozone: PMI services index at 52.7 points in...

Demand boom after the pandemic – Swiss flies...

Cardinale: «Milan will have its own stadium. No...

Yi Gang: To keep the currency value stable...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy