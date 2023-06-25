Home » The Federal Court of Auditors warns of losses by the Bundesbank
There has also been severe criticism from the auditors because the Ministry of Finance has so far not considered it necessary to examine the effects of the bond purchases on the Bundesbank balance sheet and subsequently on the federal budget. In fact, the balance sheet of the Bundesbank is getting more and more into trouble because of the turnaround in interest rates. While the bonds purchased by the Bundesbank in recent years have not yielded any notable returns, the interest rates paid by the Bundesbank on commercial bank deposits parked with it have risen sharply. The deposit rate is currently 3.5 percent. In the past year, the Bundesbank therefore had to fall back on its risk provisions in order to avoid reporting a loss.

Also read: Central banks make losses: Bad mess for taxpayers

In view of persistently high inflation, there is little prospect that interest rates and with them the balance sheet burdens on the Bundesbank will soon fall again. The Bundesbank itself expects that the “future financial burdens are likely to be significant and last for several years”. As early as next year they will probably exceed the financial buffers in the balance sheet. The Bundesbank then has to create loss carryforwards and later offset them against profits. The federal budget will therefore not receive any profit transfers from the Bundesbank for a long time. The federal government could even be legally obliged to inject capital into the Bundesbank to ensure its functionality, the auditors warn.

