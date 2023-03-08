According to media reports, certain components from the Chinese manufacturers Huawei and ZTE should not be allowed to be used in the expansion of the 5G mobile network in Germany. The ban should also apply to parts that have already been installed.

Several countries, including the US and UK, have banned Huawei from rolling out their 5G networks

DAccording to media reports, the federal government wants to ban the use of certain components from Chinese manufacturers in the expansion of the 5G mobile network. The mobile phone companies should be forbidden to install certain controls from the Chinese manufacturers Huawei and ZTE, the reported “Time”NDR and WDR, the „Spiegel“ and the “Handelsblatt” on Monday. The ban should therefore also affect components that have already been installed by the providers – which would force the companies to convert.

Huawei is one of the world‘s largest telecommunications equipment suppliers and a leader in 5G technology. However, several countries, including the US and UK, have banned the provider from rolling out their 5G networks over concerns that Huawei tech could be a gateway for Chinese espionage or sabotage.

Politicians from the SPD and Union advocated stricter testing of the Chinese network suppliers involved in building the 5G network in Germany. “In view of the changed security situation, we cannot tolerate any hardware from manufacturers that are not completely trustworthy in the core networks,” said SPD digital politician Jens Zimmermann (SPD) to the “Handelsblatt”.

The CDU foreign politician Norbert Röttgen (CDU) said: “If it is true that the Ministry of the Interior is finally starting to ban 5G components from untrustworthy providers, then that would be good news. Huawei and other providers that are under the influence of the Chinese government are a security risk in our networks.”

According to information from “Zeit”, no technical evidence was discovered during the testing process of the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) and the Federal Ministry of the Interior that “back doors were installed in the components of Chinese manufacturers”.

However, the danger is seen that the installation of such components at points for controlling the networks would result in excessively one-sided dependencies, according to government circles.