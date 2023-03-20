Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

China Business News 2023-03-20 15:55:21 Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

The Federal Reserve, the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank and the Swiss National Bank issued a statement last Sunday saying: In order to enhance the effectiveness of the US dollar swap arrangement in providing liquidity, the central banks currently providing US dollar swap operations have agreed to transfer 7 The frequency of day swap operations has been increased from weekly to daily. The move comes at a time when the turmoil between European and American banks continues to ferment. Can the efforts of policy makers effectively alleviate the panic in the market?

