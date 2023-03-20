Home Business The Federal Reserve and other six central banks will increase liquidity through the US dollar swap agreement. Will the market panic stop?丨On the market
by admin
China Business News 2023-03-20

Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

The Federal Reserve, the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank and the Swiss National Bank issued a statement last Sunday saying: In order to enhance the effectiveness of the US dollar swap arrangement in providing liquidity, the central banks currently providing US dollar swap operations have agreed to transfer 7 The frequency of day swap operations has been increased from weekly to daily. The move comes at a time when the turmoil between European and American banks continues to ferment. Can the efforts of policy makers effectively alleviate the panic in the market?

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

