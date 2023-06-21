The Federal Reserve is like Michelangelo and David’s nose

Renaissance Florence

A very refined comparison is what Rocco Bove uses, head of the Kairos bond agency, to explain the choices of the central banks. In the weekly column “The Bond Type” he writes: “We are at the beginning of the 1500s in Florence, in the workshop of Michelangelo, the absolute genius of the Italian Renaissance, but also known for his temper and certainly not for being an accommodating person. Michelangelo is completing the statue that will make him immortal, the David, and before this is placed in its definitive location, all the great authorities of the Florentine republic visit the sculptor’s workshop to observe the statue.

The nose of the statue

Suddenly Pietro Soderini, it is not known whether because he really believed it or just to say something intelligent, pointed out to the master that David’s nose was disproportionate, excessively large. Those who knew Michelangelo well would have expected a furious reaction from the artist, but in reality very quietly, Michelangelo said he was willing to fix the nose on the spot.

Chisel, scale and plaster

He walked towards the statue, climbed up on the scaffolding of the statue itself and picked up the chisel from the ground, but as he took the chisel he also picked up some plaster dust and fragments that had remained on the ground in the construction site. He approached the nose of the statue and mimicked well-aimed chisel strokes, letting the plaster dust and fragments that he had collected fall from his right hand (Michelangelo was left-handed), thus giving the illusion of having actually reduced the nose of the statue. David.

All satisfied

He got off to everyone’s compliments and the authorities, including Soderini, said they were satisfied with this intervention which was functional to the observation they had just received.

Michelangelo e Powell

Well, it seems to me that the Central Banks, and above all the Fed, are behaving a bit like Michelangelo with the nose of his wonderful David. They listen to the markets, pretend to cajole and pander to them, and to take their suggestions into account, but in fact they know that they must continue on their way without allowing dangerous detours.

Parole aggressive

The break announced in recent days, accompanied however by very aggressive words, they effectively buy the Fed time and freedom to maneuver. After that, the Fed itself will adjust on the run, up or down as necessary.

Chisel work



The key to interpretation, therefore, lies in the accent on the “data dependent”, or in function of the data that will be, going to do the chisel work necessary when uncertainty on the labor market and the economic cycle will decrease and, conversely, visibility on inflation dynamics will increase.

The fake hammer blow



For the moment and at least for a few more months, any concessions to the public of analysts it is very reminiscent of the fake chisel blow inflicted by Michelangelo on his wonderful David’s nose.

