The Federal Reserve may cut interest rates next year. It remains to be seen whether the economy can have a “soft landing”_News Channel_CCTV.com (cctv.com)

The Federal Reserve May Cut Interest Rates Next Year

Xinhua News Agency, Washington, December 22 (International Observation) – Data released by the U.S. Department of Commerce on the 22nd has indicated that the U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index increased by 2.6% year-on-year in November, with the core PCE price index, excluding food and energy prices, increasing by 3.2% year-on-year. The increase was narrower than the previous month, signaling a potential cooling of U.S. inflation.

As a result of this, many in the market believe that the Federal Reserve’s current interest rate hike cycle may be nearing its end, and there are expectations for interest rate cuts next year. The question remains as to whether the U.S. economy can achieve a “soft landing.”

The Federal Reserve held its last monetary policy meeting of the year earlier in December and announced that the target range for the federal funds rate would remain unchanged at 5.25% to 5.5% for the third consecutive time since September this year.

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell, speaking at a press conference after the meeting, indicated that the current interest rates might be at or near the peak level of this interest rate hike cycle. However, he did not rule out the possibility of further interest rate increases. The Federal Reserve also expects U.S. economic growth to slow next year, and the extent of the impact of tighter financial and credit conditions on the economy remains uncertain.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that, six months ago, economists surveyed generally believed that the U.S. economy would enter a recession in the next 12 months. Now, expectations for recession have reduced, with no signs of an impending downturn. However, consumers have begun to reduce spending.

The Federal Reserve’s latest economic outlook shows that 17 of 19 Fed officials expect policy rates to be lower than current levels by the end of 2024, with most expecting rates to fall by 50 or 75 basis points. Although this has sparked interest among investors, it is also noted that the “dot plot” does not represent actual monetary policy, and there is considerable uncertainty in the Fed’s predictions of future interest rate trends.

Economists at Wells Fargo Securities predict that the Fed will hold its monetary policy meeting in June next year and cut interest rates for the first time. They believe the U.S. economy may achieve a “soft landing” in 2024, but actual economic growth in the next few quarters may be lower than trend levels due to the restrictive stance of monetary policy.

Desmond Lachman, an economist at the American Enterprise Institute, stated that while the U.S. economy has performed well this year, it is still unclear whether the Fed can ensure a “soft landing” for the economy, given factors such as the long lag time and variability of the impact of monetary policy.

