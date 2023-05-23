The Federal Reserve “resurrects the eagle wind”!Kashkari: The brakes in June don’t mean the end of the rate hike cycle

The Federal Reserve “resurrects the eagle wind”!Kashkari: The brakes on June do not mean the end of the rate hike cycle



News from the Financial Associated Press on May 23 (edited by Huang Junzhi)Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Monday he was open to holding off on raising interest rates in June, but cautioned against reading too much into the pause.

Earlier, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, a well-known hawk in the Federal Reserve, said that there may be two more interest rate hikes this year.

Kashkari said in a program that for now, the possibility of raising interest rates again in June and not raising interest rates is very close. He is this year’s voter.

“Some of my colleagues have talked about skipping June. It’s important to me not to say we’re done raising rates. If we skipped raising rates in June, that doesn’t mean the tightening cycle is done. To me, that means we can get more information,” he added.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, the market is currently pricing in about a 74.3% chance that the FOMC will pause rate hikes at its June meeting. On top of that, traders expect the Fed could cut interest rates by about half a percentage point by the end of the year, a nod to lower inflation and a slowing economy.

Kashkari stressed that if inflation did not fall, he would favor another rate hike. “Are we going to raise rates again in July? Possibly. So the bottom line to me is that we don’t take that (further hikes in the future) out of the equation,” he said.

“The market seems to be very optimistic that interest rates are going to come down. I think they believe that inflation is going to come down and then we’re going to be able to respond to that. I hope they’re right,” he added, “but no one should be right about that. Our commitment to get inflation back down to 2% is confusing.”

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested on Friday that near-term stress on the banking system could slow the economy, allowing policymakers to afford a less aggressive approach.

Kashkari commented that so far there have been few signs that the recent banking problems have had a greater impact on the macro economy.

“This is the most uncertain period we’ve ever been in in terms of understanding the underlying inflation dynamics. So I’m going to have to let inflation guide me. We may have to raise the fed funds rate above 6 percent. If the banking sector is stressed can bring inflation down for us, then maybe we’re getting closer to finishing raising rates. I just don’t know right now,” he said.

Kashkari’s comments came after Fed “Eagle King” Bullard said he expected the Fed would need to raise rates two more times this year to calm inflation.

“I think there will be two more (rate hikes) this year, and I don’t know exactly when these two will happen this year. But as I have always advocated, it is better to raise interest rates sooner rather than later.” He said.