© Reuters The Federal Reserve’s “hawk calls” continue!Daly: More rate hikes may be needed to cool inflation



Financial Associated Press, Shanghai, March 6 (edited by Huang Junzhi)Just over the weekend, warnings were issued that policy makers may need to raise interest rates further and maintain them at a higher level for an extended period of time in order to contain persistently high inflation.

“There is clearly more work to be done,” she said in a speech. “Further, longer-term tightening may be necessary to get out of this period of high inflation.”

Daly explained that inflation was high across all sectors, including goods, housing and other services, while upcoming data was choppy, painting an unclear picture of inflation-containment momentum. While Daly is not a voter this year, she remains a participant in Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meetings and discussions.

Monetary policy has been aggressively tightened over the past 12 months, raising benchmark policy from near zero to a target range of 4.5% to 4.75%, though policymakers have recently slowed the pace of rate hikes. After raising interest rates four times in a row last year by 75 basis points, the Fed cut the rate hike to 25 basis points on February 1.

“Given the magnitude and persistence of the uptick in inflation data, it’s clear that this type of tightening remains appropriate both in the past and today,” Daly said.

In a question-and-answer session after the speech, Daly discussed the potential impact of a lag in rate hikes, but she made it clear that the Fed cannot pause rate hikes while inflation remains too high.

“In my view, it would be wrong to say that we have done everything that needs to be done and that this will all play out in the future. That’s where you have to think about continuing to tighten policy,” she added.

Daly reiterated her support for raising rates to a range of 5% to 5.5%, roughly in line with the 5.1% median in December’s dot plot.

U.S. inflation, which hit a 40-year high last year, fell in the last three months of 2022 before picking up again in January. Data for the month also showed strong consumer demand and massive hiring by businesses.

While recognizing the recent reversal is important, “it’s not necessarily an indicator that the trend has changed,” Daly said.

Investors are now betting rates will peak at around 5.45% after several Fed officials said last week that rates may need to be higher than they had previously thought. This level can be achieved by raising interest rates by 25 basis points at each of the subsequent three meetings. Daly did not specify how much more tightening she thought would be appropriate, but said she was more focused on where rates needed to be than the pace.

“There is enough evidence that the economy is on a trajectory that requires a significant tightening of policy to make me think we should change the pace. Much of my energy right now is focused on thinking about where we’re going to stay,” she added .

Federal Reserve policymakers will update their economic forecasts and announce their decision on interest rates at their March 21-22 meeting.