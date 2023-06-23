The Federal Reserve’s “Eagle” is not only Hong Kong stocks technology stocks collectively lower Xiaopeng Motors fell more than 7%! _ Oriental Fortune Network

Surrounded by the “hawks” of central banks around the world, the technology sector of Hong Kong stocks fell sharply on Friday (June 23).

As of press time, the Hang Seng Technology Index has fallen by more than 2%, and the top losers include Xiaopeng Motors-w (09868.HK) and Weilai-sw (09866.HK).

On Thursday local time, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell visited Congress for the second consecutive day to participate in the Senate Banking Committee’s hearing on the Federal Reserve’s Semiannual Monetary Policy Report.

Highly in line with market expectations, Powell has always defended the stance that “the Fed will continue to raise interest rates” from beginning to end, especially emphasizing that the Fed has only slowed down the pace of interest rate hikes at present, and market participants should not expect interest rate cuts to come soon.

Regarding the “terminal value interest rate”, Powell also clearly reiterated that his personal views are consistent with the economic expectations announced this month. In the latest dot plot, FOMC members’ median expectation for the policy rate in 2023 is 5.6%, which is roughly equal to two 25 basis point rate hikes.

At the same time, on Thursday local time, the central banks of the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, and Turkey announced interest rate hikes. The Bank of England unexpectedly raised interest rates by 50 basis points, raising interest rates to 5%, the highest level since 2008. This is the 13th consecutive interest rate hike by the Bank of England. Before the interest rate decision was announced, the market favored the central bank raising interest rates by 25 basis points. Separately, Turkey’s central bank raised interest rates by 650 basis points, bringing the rate to 15%. The bank said it would tighten policy further, but it was still weaker than market expectations.

Buyer institutions: customers with higher risk appetite can call back and increase positions

According to the latest views of China Universal Fund, they believe that from a medium to long-term perspective, the current moment is a relatively safe time to deploy Hang Seng Technology.

However, since June, the Hang Seng Technology Index has accumulated a certain increase, and some funds have the intention of taking profits, and although the fact that the Fed is at the end of its current round of interest rate hikes has been basically confirmed, the recently released data also It shows that the U.S. economy is still resilient, which also makes the market’s expectations for the Fed’s interest rate cuts retreat again and again. Hong Kong stocks, as an offshore market, are also more sensitive to the impact of changes in overseas financing costs. Therefore, in the short term, Hong Kong stocks may also continue to fluctuate.

Therefore, in the short term, for customers with higher risk appetite, according to the actual capital arrangement and short-term market correction, it is a better allocation choice to increase positions on dips.

Article source: Financial Associated Press

