The Federal Reserve’s Interest Rate Hike Sparks Concerns for Borrowers and Economy

Title: Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike causes ripple effects across the US economy

Subtitle: Mortgage rates, credit card rates, and auto loan rates rise, leading to increased loan application rejections

The Federal Reserve’s decision to raise its interest rate for the 11th time on Wednesday has sent shockwaves throughout the US economy. This decision could potentially have a significant impact on various sectors such as mortgages, credit cards, and auto loans.

Since the Fed began raising rates in March 2022, mortgage rates have been steadily increasing. With the latest interest rate hike, mortgage rates are expected to rise even further, potentially making it more difficult for prospective homebuyers to afford properties. Similarly, credit card rates have reached all-time highs, with interest rates rising faster than the Fed mandates. Currently, the average APR on credit cards stands at 22.16%, a significant increase from the first quarter of 2022.

One of the hardest-hit groups due to rising interest rates is car buyers. Not only are sales prices already at extreme levels, but lenders have also tightened credit standards. Moreover, increasing auto loan rates have significantly impacted many potential buyers’ ability to enter the market. A study by the New York Federal Reserve revealed that the rejection rate for auto loan applicants reached 14% in comparison to 9% in February 2023, indicating the highest level since tracking began in 2013.

The rejection rate for credit applicants, including credit cards, mortgages, mortgage refinances, and higher credit limits on cards, has also seen a significant increase. The total rejection rate for credit applicants has reached 21.8%, the highest level since June 2018. While some rejections can be attributed to mediocre credit ratings, others stem directly from the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes, making high-priced purchases unattainable for many.

Experts predict that interest rates will continue to rise, making credit card debt and auto loans increasingly burdensome. Matt Schulz, head of credit research at LendingTree, advises cardholders to request lower APRs from their card issuers, as most requests are successful, resulting in an average reduction of 6 percentage points.

Meanwhile, the landscape of automotive credit has become more challenging. The median price for a new vehicle has increased by 25% above pre-pandemic averages, and used car prices have risen by a painful 45%. With higher loan rates, which have surged from 4.5% in March 2022 to 7.2% in June, even those with good credit face loan rejections as payments become unaffordable.

Experts in the automotive industry anticipate a decline in car prices and expect the Federal Reserve to halt further rate hikes. However, the impact on low-income families seeking vehicles has been exponential, with rising interest rates potentially rendering purchases unattainable or leading to financial hardship.

When it comes to mortgages, rates have been fluctuating due to economic uncertainty. The current national average for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 6.78%. Experts predict that, if the economy cools, mortgage rates will end the year closer to 6% than 7%, although fluctuations are expected to continue.

While the Federal Reserve has made progress in combatting inflation, with rates peaking at 9% last year decreasing to 3% in June 2023, inflation levels still remain above the Fed’s 2% target. The continuing battle against inflation means that commercial and consumer lending rates are likely to remain high well into 2024, keeping financial pressure on households.

In conclusion, the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates is causing a ripple effect throughout the US economy. Mortgage rates, credit card rates, and auto loan rates are all rising, making it increasingly difficult for consumers to obtain loans for homes, cars, and other purchases. The impact on low-income families and those with mediocre credit ratings has been particularly severe. While the Federal Reserve continues its fight against inflation, it is expected that lending rates will remain high for the foreseeable future.

