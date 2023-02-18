Home Business The Fed’s interest rate hike is expected to rise sharply, and the US dollar index strengthens again | Financial Night Line – 一财网
Business

The Fed’s interest rate hike is expected to rise sharply, and the US dollar index strengthens again | Financial Night Line – 一财网

by admin
  1. The Fed’s interest rate hike is expected to rise sharply, and the U.S. dollar index strengthens again | Financial Night Line Yicai.com
  2. Financial Breakfast on February 17: U.S. employment and inflation data exacerbate interest rate hike concerns, gold prices rebound from one-month lows Huitong.com
  3. Foreign exchange trading reminder: PPI data once again fueled the pressure on the Fed to raise interest rates, and the dollar continued to climb Provider FX678 Yingwei Caiqing
  4. Forex trading alert: “horror data” boosts interest rate hike prospects, dollar rises to near six-week high Sina
  5. Financial Breakfast on February 16: The Fed’s interest rate hike bet boosted the dollar to a six-week high, and gold hit its lowest level in more than a month Huitong.com
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  Economists predict two more rate hikes before ECB launches QT early next year - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

February single check, increases to come. That’s how...

The EU and the rethinking of conscription. The...

ECB and rates, Villeroy sinks hopes: ‘definitely’ no...

A-shares received comments | The three major indexes...

Banca Ifis, forecasts improve and the stock soars...

Turin, Book Fair: Paolo Giordano’s no unleashes a...

Inter for sale, Zhang wants to raise cash:...

Spain, definitive ok to Ley Trans. You can...

USA, import prices down in January (-0.2%), exports...

Sciuker, discount on invoice for building bonuses continues

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy